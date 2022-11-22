Grand Central Now Has a Sprawling New Restaurant and Bar From City Winery

City Winery, the popular national chain that got its start in New York City, opened its 14th location nationwide at Grand Central Terminal on November 21. The 15,888-square-foot space includes a full-service restaurant, two tasting counters, and a grab-and-go spot inside Vanderbilt Hall, previously home to the terminal’s Great Northern Food Hall. The restaurant and bar are now open, with plans to open an upscale farm-to-table restaurant, called Cornelius, later this month, according to a spokesperson. Hours during opening week are Monday to Wednesday, from 12 to 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Thursday.

A local synagogue is suing Margaritaville

A Manhattan synagogue is suing Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville resort in Times Square, Crain’s New York Business reports. The suit dates back to 2014 when developer Sharif El-Gamal purchased the building that now houses the hotel for $61.5 million and reportedly vowed to construct a new home for the Garment Center Congregation, which was operating out of the basement of the building he was slated to demolish. The plan, according to Crain’s, was to build an area with a kosher kitchen inside of the hotel. Now completed, Margaritaville has a pool, five restaurants and bars, and 32 floors — but no synagogue.

Tribeca has a new cafe from a Michelin-starred restaurant

Tribeca restaurant One White Street, newly Michelin-starred this year, is now selling coffee, produce, and more from a new shop next door at 227 West Broadway, near White Street. The new cafe is called Rigor Hill Market after the team’s upstate farm in Columbia County. The menu lists soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries, and bread, plus produce supplied by the farm. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Harlem’s fried chicken legend continues its expansion tear

Charles Pan-Fried, the budding fried chicken chain with two locations in Manhattan, announced in an Instagram post this week that it’s opening at 1325 Fifth Avenue, between 111th and 112th streets. The restaurant, famed for its chicken fried in massive cast iron skillets, should be open by mid-December, says Quie Slobert, the company’s chief operating officer. The East Harlem outpost is the group’s third in the city, following openings on the Upper West Side and in Harlem earlier this year.