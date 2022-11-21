A Manhattan Gay Bar Was Vandalized Three Times Last Week

Someone threw a brick through the window at Vers, a gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen, three times last week, owner David DeParolesa tells Gothamist. According to DeParolesa, the most recent of the targeted attacks — which he believes were all by the same person — took place Saturday, November 19 after 10 p.m.; security footage of Saturday’s incident is circulating on Twitter.

Despite claiming to report each incident to the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, the Vers owner tells Gothamist he felt the response was allegedly dismissive: “I said, ‘We could be targeted because we’re a gay bar,’” the owner shared with Gothamist. “One of the officers said, ‘Well you can’t know that.’” The NYPD confirmed to Gothamist that the investigation was underway, but did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment on whether it was being investigated as a potential hate crime. Eater has reached out to Vers for more information.

I Sodi is relocating

Lasagna haven I Sodi is relocating to bigger digs. WhatNowNY reports that Rita Sodi, who first opened the restaurant in 2008, and Jody Williams are attempting to move the restaurant from its Christopher Street location, and applying for a liquor license at 314 Bleecker Street, at Grove Street. A statement from Sodi was supplied by Williams via text confirming the news. The duo is looking to debut on Bleecker Street in spring 2023. I Sodi on Christopher Street remains open in the meantime.

Sullivan St. Bakery suffers from flooding

A water main broke in the basement of Hell’s Kitchen Sullivan St. Bakery, owner Jim Lahey shared on Instagram on Saturday, November 19. The bakery is closed indefinitely. According to the company's Instagram post, the Chelsea pizzeria remains open.

A Scarr’s omakase counter?

In October, a staff member at Scarr’s Pizza confirmed that a second location at 35 Orchard Street was still underway. Now, Grub Street reports that the new spot across the street, more than twice the size as the original, will feature items like calzones, with the potential for chicken fingers or baked pasta, in addition to its stellar pies. Meanwhile, owner Scarr Pimentel hints to the publication that he will convert the original Scarr’s to an omakase counter led by a chef from “the Jiro tree.”