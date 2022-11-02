A Brooklyn Barbecue Joint Reopens After Burning Down Almost Two Years Ago

Morgan’s, a Brooklyn barbecue joint that closed due to a three-alarm fire in January 2021, reopens today at 267 Flatbush Avenue, at Saint Marks Avenue. The nearly decade-old restaurant returns with new meats — beef back ribs, a smoked brisket cheesesteak with queso — plus the smoked chicken, pulled pork, and other items from the original menu. The space now has 45 seats indoors, with room for another 54 out front on a patio with picnic tables. Hours are Monday to Thursday, from 5 to 11 p.m.; Friday, from 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, from noon to midnight; and Sunday, from noon to 11 p.m. The bar stays open an hour later.

Speaking of fires...

15 East, the upscale omakase that shares a home with French American fine dining restaurant, Tocqueville, will reopen on November 15, according to a spokesperson. The Union Square restaurant closed in June 2021 after an arsonist set fire to a series of storefronts on East 15th Street.

A ‘burger scholar’ opens a burger joint

George Motz, author and host of the “Burger Scholar Sessions” series on YouTube, will open a brick-and-mortar burger shop next spring, the New York Times reports. Hamburger America will open in partnership with Andrew and Jonathan Schnipper, behind the small chain of Schnipper’s burger spots, serving fried onion cheeseburgers and diner sandwiches.

Philly’s most famous taco spot is in Manhattan today

South Philly Barbacoa, the Philadelphia taqueria that appeared in an episode of Chef’s Table and took home a James Beard award this year, has been serving tacos from a stand at Rockefeller Center this week. Grab a barbacoa taco and a cup of atole from 4 to 9 p.m. this evening, during the pop-up’s last day.