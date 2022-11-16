Brighton Beach’s Massive Tashkent Supermarket Is Opening in Manhattan

Brighton Beach’s Tashkent Supermarket, known for its more than 200 buffet trays filled with Uzbek food, will open its first Manhattan outpost by end of year, a manager tells Eater. The new location is set to open at 378 Sixth Avenue, at Waverly Place, in the West Village, abutting a West Fourth Street subway entrance. In 2021, Eater critic Ryan Sutton reviewed the array of food options at Tashkent Supermarket, writing that “such sensory pleasures are par for course here at Tashkent, a sprawling, late-night ode to the multi-ethnic splendor of Central Asia.” At the time, Eater reported that “at least four” new locations of Tashkent were in the works. The manager declined to specify where the other outposts would be located, but they added that the West Village grocery store would be “the same” as the original in Brighton Beach.

A French bistro from the beverage director at Anfora wine bar

Cody Pruitt, the general manager and beverage director at cozy West Village natural wine bar Anfora, is opening his first solo project. Libertine, a French bistro, with an entirely French natural wine list, is set to debut by spring 2023 at 684 Greenwich Street, near Christopher Street. Pruitt will remain in the same role with Anfora wine bar.

An Instagram-famous cake maker settles down in the East Village

From Lucie, a cake pop-up known for its seasonally changing designs that incorporate fresh flowers, is putting down roots with a bakery in the East Village. Lucie Franc de Ferriere started the pop-up in 2020 as an ode to the French countryside where she grew up, but couldn’t travel to during COVID. Franc de Ferriere says she’s hoping to open at 263 E. 10th Street, between First Avenue and Avenue A, by mid-December. There will be an open kitchen with a few window seats, plus some outdoor seats for the warm weather.

A Jungsik sommelier opens a Ridgewood wine shop

Debbie Jones, the head sommelier at the two-Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Jungsik, is opening Ellen’s Wines & Spirits on Wednesday, November 16, focusing on producers of underrepresented backgrounds. Located at 50-05 Metropolitan Avenue, at Flushing Avenue, in Ridgewood, a spokesperson tells Eater the shop will deliver anywhere in the five boroughs.