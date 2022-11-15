New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week

The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.

A Greenpoint cocktail favorite will close at end of year

Greenpoint cocktail bar Ramona will close at the end of the year, the business announced in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon. “Our ten-year lease is coming to a close at the end of the year and due to leasing situations beyond our control, we are unable to renew ours,” the post reads. The bar became a favorite in the neighborhood over the last decade for its low-lit interior and well-made cocktails, according to Greenpointers.

Outdoor dining is still important, restaurants say

Close to three years into the pandemic, New York restaurants say that outdoor dining is still key to recovery. According to a survey of 600 restaurants and bars conducted by the NYC Hospitality Alliance, three in four restaurants say that outdoor dining is “important” to their current business, while just one in five are optimistic about their ability to recover due to staffing challenges and other issues.

Pre-order key lime pies for Thanksgiving

Brooklyn-based key lime pie business Cait’s is taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving. Pies are priced at $30 each this year, with mini pies going for $32 for four or $48 for six. Reserve over Instagram with pick-up available on November 22 from Leisir Wine in Two Bridges, from 4 to 6 p.m., or Radicle Wine in Clinton Hill, from 7 to 9 p.m.