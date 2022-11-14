Tavern on the Green’s Weekly Parties Are Pissing Off Neighbors

Upper West Side residents are losing sleep over the weekly parties at Central Park’s iconic Tavern on the Green restaurant, the New York Post reports. “They blast music to the extent that you can physically feel the vibrations of the bass in your bed,” Susan Kahn, a Central Park West resident, tells the publication. The restaurant, which opened at West 67th Street in 1934, returned in April after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. It’s since received 57 noise complaints to the city’s 311 hotline, according to the Post.

Rock Center restaurants race to open before tree lighting

Restaurants at Rockefeller Center are racing to open ahead of this year’s Christmas tree lighting, scheduled for November 30, according to Grub Street. Bringing up the rear in a string of high-profile restaurant openings this year is Jupiter, an Italian spot from the King team; Five Acres, from Olmsted’s Greg Baxtrom; and Brooklyn restaurant 21 Greenpoint, which recently opened at the development. At one point, these restaurants and others had planned to open earlier this year. Now, they’re racing against construction delays and plumbing problems to cash in on millions of holiday tourists.

A new sushi spot from an upcoming team

The team behind Gugu Room, a Filipino Japanese izakaya that opened to some acclaim this year, is bringing a second restaurant to the Lower East Side, WhatNowNY reports. The new project, called Gugu Sushi, is still a ways out — it won’t open at 87 Ludlow Street, near Delancey Street, until at least next spring, a spokesperson tells Eater. When it does, expect sushi, sashimi, and upscale dishes like foie gras gyoza and lobster tacos.

Fogo de Chão to open its second location in the city

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is headed to Queens for its second location in the city. A spokesperson for the international chain announced earlier this month that the restaurant will open in Elmhurst at 92-50 59th Avenue, near 94th Street, on November 25.