An Italian Restaurant From the King Team Is Opening Soon at Rockefeller Center

The next big opening at Rockefeller Center, the 140-seat Jupiter (30 Rockefeller Center at rink level) is on track to debut the week of November 21, according to a spokesperson. The vibey Italian restaurant from the folks behind King, in Soho, will focus on pastas and wines from the regions of Italy. King’s Jess Shadbolt, Annie Shi, and Clare de Boer have pulled in friend and former colleague Gaz Herbert of the River Cafe in London, as executive chef.

A more accessible wine shop

Beaupierre Wine and Spirits has opened in Hell’s Kitchen, at 664 10th Avenue between West 46th and 47th streets. The wine shop comes from NYC sommelier veteran, Yannick Benjamin — who has used a wheelchair since he was 25, the result of a car accident — and his business partner and wife dancer-turned-sommelier, Heidi Turzyn. According to W42St., there’s sidewalk-to-store wheelchair access and wines will be displayed at eye level. Benjamin told the publication they have plans to install Braille signage and launch a website with additional user accommodations. Benjamin is also behind the East Harlem restaurant, Contento, and Wine on Wheels.

A new place from the Fish Cheeks team is coming

Bangkok Supper Club is on track to open in May 2023, with seating for nearly 70 diners at 641 Hudson Street near Horatio Street. The new place will offer small plates and share plates from Fish Cheeks’ Jennifer Saesue, Chat Suansilphong, and a chef who has been consulting for the group, Max Jermsurawong, according to WhatNowNY. The space had been Austrian Michelin-starred Gunter Seeger, which closed in 2019.

Fradei pivots to a la carte with a new chef

When Fradei Bistro first opened in 2018, it had an a la carte format, but then pivoted during COVID to a tasting menu spot. Now, with the hiring of Nico Villasenor, the restaurant tells Eater it has returned to an a la carte menu with dishes like grilled mackerel, grilled pork cheek, fuyu persimmon, and kohlrabi from $15 to $36.