Greenwich Village Restaurant Accused of Discriminating Against Asian Customers in Viral TikTok Video

Plus, Caravan Uyghur Cuisine is fundraising to relocate to Chinatown — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
The exterior of the brick building One If By Land, Two If By Sea in 2021 on an old West Village street.
The exterior of One If By Land, Two If By Sea in 2021.
A TikTok video accusing Greenwich Village restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea of allegedly discriminating against Asian customers by giving them less desirable seats is going viral, the New York Post reports. User @Rokug4n posted the video on November 1, which to date has over 100,000 views, detailing their own recent experience at the restaurant, as well as screenshots of Yelp reviews from other Asian customers alleging similar discriminatory behavior, dating back months. “Let’s cut to the chase: One if by Land, Two if by Sea racially discriminates against nonwhite people, particularly Asians,” says the video creator. The upscale American spot routinely makes its way onto lists of romantic restaurants in New York City, and in 2020, Architectural Digest even lauded it as of the “romantic restaurants in the world.” The historic building was apparently once owned by Aaron Burr. Eater has reached out to One If By Land, Two If By Sea for comment.

A rare Manhattan Uyghur restaurant is fundraising to reopen

Caravan, one of Manhattan’s only Uyghur restaurants, was forced to close in the Financial District last month, after being evicted by its landlord. Now, the community organization Welcome to Chinatown is fundraising to help Caravan relocate to Chinatown. In addition to the GoFundMe, the group tells Eater they’re hosting a pop-up with Caravan this Saturday at 76 Mulberry Street, near Bayard Street. From 3 to 6 p.m., find lamb skewers, beef samsas, and rice.

A new Italian American spot to debut in Ridgewood

The team behind the Central Mexican Gordo’s Cantina in Bushwick is opening a new restaurant called Velma. Co-owner JR Savage tells Eater that the bar up front will serve small bites as well as pizza. In the back, there’s a full-service restaurant serving red-sauce classics, that he ate growing up in Queens. Velma is set to open in December at 584 Seneca Avenue, between Menahan and Grove streets.

The West Village has a new “plant-forward” spot

The meaninglessness of that phrase aside: A new spot called the Wesley launches today at 310 W. Fourth Street, at 12th Street, led by Santiago Astudillo, an alum of upscale Manhattan restaurants Le Bernardin and Daniel. According to a representative, expect chicken with white corn, shitake, and swiss chard; cauliflower gnocchi with fava beans; and stuffed honeynut squash with lentils.

