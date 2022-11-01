 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tatiana, Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s First New York Restaurant, Opens at Lincoln Center

The star chef marks his homecoming with a glittery destination in the revamped David Geffen Hall

by Luke Fortney
Photography by Lanna Apisukh
From left to right: wine consultant wine consultant Amy Racine, architect Preeti Sriratana, David Paz, chef Kwame Onwuachi, Nikki Dembeck, general manager Bradley Knebel, chef de cuisine Kamat Newman, and Kelly Linton.

It’s official: Kwame Onwuachi is back in New York. The Bronx native, a Top Chef star who went on to open and close two fine dining establishments in Washington D.C., is giving it another go with Tatiana, his highly anticipated Afro Caribbean restaurant opening at Lincoln Center, at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, near Columbus Avenue. The restaurant, Onwuachi’s first in New York, is an homage to the chef’s roots in Nigeria, Jamaica, Trinidad, New Orleans, and his upbringing in the five boroughs. It opens for dinner on November 1 amid a $550 million overhaul at the center’s David Geffen Hall.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the celebrity chef, who grew up on Burnside Avenue in the Bronx but has spent recent years away from home. After working in some of New York City’s top kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Per Se and Eleven Madison Park, Onwuachi vaulted to prominence as a 25-year-old contestant on Top Chef. He followed up with two restaurants in Washington D.C.: the Shaw Bijou, a fine dining spot that closed after less than three months of service, and Kith and Kin, where Onwuachi nabbed a James Beard award in 2019 — and resigned roughly a year later.

Now in Manhattan, Onwuachi wants Tatiana to be the kind of place where “people just feel comfortable, man,” he says, while fidgeting with an app on his phone that allows him to change the color of the custom cloud lights on the restaurant’s ceiling. (He chooses purple, his favorite.) The dining room, designed by the same architecture firm behind Michelin-starred restaurants Al Coro and Cote, is outfitted with green booths, floor-to-ceiling gold chain, and a 14-seat communal table for a relaxed, upscale vibe. A playlist with Erykah Badu and Rick Ross that spills out into the concert hall lobby, next door, completes the scene.

Read on for more about Tatiana and take a look at the menu below.

Chef Kwame Onwuachi poses for a portrait wearing a hat that reads Eat Pray Grind.
Chef Kwame Onwuachi wearing an “eat, pray, grind” hat.

This restaurant is named after your sister. What did she do to deserve that?

Yeah, Tatiana: She helped raise me. It was me and my mom and my sister, but my mom’s a chef, so it was me and my sister a lot. I wanted to pay homage to that and how much she’s been an influence to me. We spent a lot of meals together as kids. I wanted to draw from that nostalgia of things I used to beg her for, things we used to eat together in the Bronx.

And what would you eat?

New York is the food of the people that make this city what it is. That’s what I know of New York growing up as a kid. It was so many different cultures on the same block: Everything from Jamaican food to Italian food to Chinese takeout to going to the bodega with a dollar and going crazy. I’m pulling inspiration from all different types of places.

Let’s talk a little bit about the menu.

I grew up eating eskovitch fish in the Bronx. I’m doing an escovitch, but I’m doing it in crudo style. We have kampachi, avocado, and then we add caramelized caramel syrup, in place of the carrots that are normally in it, spiced pickles, and scotch bonnet peppers. The last restaurant I did, I had curry goat with roti; this one, I wanted to do it in a patty so you could eat it all in one bite. I do it with a mango chutney and a green seasoning aioli. Certain places do curry goat inside patties, but it’s not super common. We’re doing a warm honey bun with a scoop of powdered doughnut ice cream, which I’m very happy about. It’s like a trip to the bodega.

Is that a truffle chopped cheese?

It’s totally different than a chopped cheese, really. We put a little bao bun in the shape of a hero, then we stuff it with ribeye, taleggio, and mozzarella, and we steam that. We top it with shredded lettuce, pickled onions, and a mountain of truffles with some house sauce on the side, a roasted garlic puree.

You’re working with the same architecture firm that designed Al Coro and Cote. What were you going for with this space?

There are a lot of elements of New York. There are these steel beams that are kind of like the scaffolding when buildings are going up. You have this iridescent tile that is reminiscent of the oil slick in the asphalt when you put the fire hydrant on. There’s these gold chain links that remind me of the chainlink fences I would hop as a kid in the Bronx. Then there’s these clouds that hang from the ceiling and change color. That’s one thing I wanted to have in this restaurant. Because I’m a dreamer.

This is a great playlist, by the way.

Thanks. I made it. [Editor’s note: The restaurant’s 162-song playlist is made up of “everything you listened to in the ’90s and 2000s,” says general manager Bradley Knebel.]

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The sign of a restaurant, Tatiana, is barely visible against a wall of hanging gold chains.
Tatiana opens for dinner on November 1.
Three buns are served in a line on a plate with shaved truffle on top.
The truffle “chopped cheese” buns with ribeye, mozzarella, and taleggio cheese ($23).
A shallow bowl with halves of grapes, radish, and other vegetables and fruits.
Honeynut squash piri piri salad ($28).
An upscale seafood boil with fish, scallops, crab legs, and other seafoods is served in a shallow bowl.
A seafood boil with king crab, clams, black bass, and andouille sausage ($67).
A honey bun appears beside a scoop of ice cream on a black plate.
A glazed honey bun with powdered doughnut ice cream, one of two desserts on the menu ($22).
Illuminated clouds hang from the ceiling of an upscale Manhattan restaurant.
The restaurant is outfitted with custom cloud lights. “Because I’m a dreamer,” Onwuachi says.

Tatiana is open Tuesday to Wednesday, from 5 to 9 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The entrance to the restaurant is located on the south side of David Geffen Hall at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, at West 65th Street.

