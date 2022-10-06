New York Court Strikes Down Lawsuit Challenging Permanent Outdoor Dining

The New York State Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the permanency of what’s known as the Open Restaurants program this week, NY1 reports. The suit, filed by the Coalition United for Equitable Urban Policy earlier this year, argues that the public health emergency that necessitated outdoor dining ended with the relaxing of mask, vaccine, and other COVID-era requirements. The decision delivered on Tuesday allows the city to move forward with permanent outdoor dining legislation championed by Bronx City Council Member Marjorie Velázquez in February. If the initial bill moves forward, it would formalize the program in the long run. In the meantime, mayor Eric Adams has continued his crusade to tear down abandoned outdoor dining sheds.

The ceramics studio used by top NYC restaurants is throwing a big sale

If you’ve ever wanted to purchase those ceramics at your favorite restaurant, now’s your chance. Former Eater Young Gun Jono Pandolfi, who makes the ceramics for spots like Olmsted, Cosme, Place des Fêtes, Rolo’s, Cote, Niche Niche, and Le Rock, is hosting a sale at the brand’s Union City, New Jersey studio on Friday, October 7.

A purple Peruvian drink making its way onto NYC menus

The New York Times reports that restaurants across the city are looking to chicha morada — a Peruvian drink made with purple corn, lime, apples, pineapple, and spices, simmered over hours — for cocktail menu inspiration. Interpretations of the drink are offered at Claudy’s Kitchen in Riverdale, Llama Inn in Williamsburg, and Inti in Hell’s Kitchen, while at Mission Ceviche on the Upper East Side, it’s provided the base for glazes and desserts.

Butter and Scotch is back... kind of!

Crown Heights bar and bakery Butter & Scotch closed in 2020, and the team went on to open a Bed-Stuy spot called Love, Nelly, with a focus on empanadas and Colombian sweets. According to the company's Instagram, signature Butter & Scotch pies — a bourbon ginger pecan, apple pear crumble, and pumpkin spice — will be available for purchase this fall. Place an order online.