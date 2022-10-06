A Seafood Restaurant From a Prolific Prospect Lefferts Gardens Business Owner — And More Openings

Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a seafood restaurant in Prospect Lefferts Gardens from a prolific restaurateur, an Italian halal restaurant in Bay Ridge, and an English bistro with meat pies in the West Village.

Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in October. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

October 6

Bay Ridge: Halal Italian spot Fatta Mano is now open, a sibling to Palestinian hits Ayat and Al Badawi. Owner Abdul Elenani tells Eater that his new Bay Ridge spot located across the street from Ayat includes dishes like Bolognese pasta, fried calamari, chicken Milanese, and Neopolitan-style pizzas with toppings like burrata. truffle oil, or Brussels sprouts. 8501 Third Avenue, at 85th Street

East Village: Davey’s Ice Cream relocated from First Avenue to new digs, where it will continue to serve coffee; deep, dark double chocolate, and a brunch flavor with brioche french toast, cinnamon-maple syrup, and coffee-glazed bacon. 309 E. Ninth Street, near Second Avenue

East Village: A new venue and bar has opened underneath Webster Hall called Deluxx Fluxx, which has a sibling location in Detroit. According to a representative, expect “day glo posters, custom game cabinets, craft cocktails on tap, costumed characters, iconic musical performances.” 125 E. 11th Street, near Fourth Avenue

Flushing: Four Coconuts features Hainan-style coconut chicken hot pot: choose between half chicken or whole chicken, and the staff determines the right number of coconuts for the broth. They first simmer the coconut juice, and then they add the chicken. Then add hot pot fixings, e.g. shrimp balls, tofu. It’s a great alternative to the spicy Sichuan style that dominates the NYC hot pot scene. 39-16 Prince Street, near Main Street

Glen Oaks: Eggholic has opened, an egg-centric restaurant featuring Indian street food. Indian-style eggs are done a dozen ways like Surti Gotalo (shredded hard-boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in spices) or Lachko (shredded green bell pepper cooked with eggs); this is the first NYC outpost of a thriving Chicago-based franchise with eight locations from VA to KY and 5 more to open soon across the country. 256-01 Hillside Avenue, near 256th Street

Greenwich Village: Lord’s is the modern, meat-focused restaurant that owners Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard had been dreaming of, a follow-up to Dame, with a menu of Fergus and Margot Henderson-style offal dishes and British classics. 506 Laguardia Place, between West Houston and Bleeker streets

Jersey City: Kings of Kobe from Manhattan has opened a second location — this one in Jersey City, featuring salads, hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, and wagyu steaks. 30 Mall Drive West, near Sixth Street

Lower East Side: Ainslie’s downtown location takes the space of what had been Vandal, a 20,000 square-foot spot that features living flower chandeliers and a Shephard Fairey mural. John DeLucie is the chef (whose restaurant empire closed after a class action lawsuit), whipping up a menu of Italian American dishes and pizza. 199 Bowery, near Spring Street

Midtown: M’s Tavern, replaces the decades-old Desmond’s Tavern, now with a menu that features spaetzle soup, chicken paprikash, and lamb. 422 Park Avenue, near 55th Street

Midtown: From the group behind Isabelle’s Osteria in Flatiron and Dagon on the Upper West Side comes Monterey, a 180-seat American restaurant with a 12-seat marble-topped bar and a balcony decked out in pink velvet booths. James Tracey is a chef and partner, who besides Isabelle’s Osteria, worked at Gramercy Tavern and Craft. Look for dishes like king crab cocktail, fried artichoke, shrimp and grits, aged Porterhouse, pan-roasted salmon, and cinnamon sugar doughnuts for dessert. 37 E. 50th Street, near Park Avenue

Prospect Lefferts Gardens: Kingfisher has opened, from sommelier and winemaker, André Hueston Mack — of Maison Noir Wines and host of Bon Appetit’s “World of Wine.” Former Flora Bar chef-de-cuisine Nico Bouter, head chef for Mack’s restaurant group, has assembled a menu of oysters, shrimp cocktails, chicory salad, and mains like cod, chicken, and lobster. This is Mack’s sixth spot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens; others include wine shop Vyneyard, an American ham bar And Sons, Mockingbird breakfast tacos, and bread company Chickadee. 505 Rogers Avenue, near Midwood Street

Park Slope: Nene’s Taqueria first opened in Bushwick during the pandemic, and later expanded with an outpost at Barclays Center. Now, the fast-casual spot, known for its birria tacos, has opened in Park Slope. 660 Degraw Street, near Fourth Avenue

Park Slope: Cobble Hill’s FOB Filipino BBQ is now turning its attention to the Aegean area and Western Turkey for Rana Fifteen. The menu includes various seafood and grilled meat options, including a 15-piece feast, referenced in the name, for a minimum of two customers, according to the New York Times. 209 Fourth Avenue, at Union Street

Soho: Yubu, a small counter specializing in Korean fried tofu pockets, opened a second location, with a menu that lists barbecued meats, seafood, and sauces that are served over a spoonful of rice and then wrapped in bean curd. 46 Grand Street, near West Broadway

Tribeca: Burger Village is the latest location from a Long Island-based chain that opened its latest outpost in July in the old Schnipper’s space. Look for a menu of fries, cauliflower bites, wings, vegan tenders, and an array of organic burgers, including lamb, boar, venison, salmon, and elk. 120 Church Street, near Murray Street

Upper West Side: Osteria Accademia is a new Italian American restaurant from Huseyin Ozer and Murat Akinci, behind Turkish UWS spot, Leyla; the menu features dishes like vitello tonnato, polpetine, linguini vongole. and chicken parm. Look for a brief Italian wine list from some boutique vineyards as well as Italian beers and sodas. 646 Amsterdam Avenue, near W. 91st Street

Upper East Side: Jeremy’s opens Friday from Jeremy Schaller, owner of the heritage butcher brand, Schaller & Weber. Inspired by fancy cocktail bars in Vienna, Austria, the space features Murano glass chandeliers, vintage sconces, a marble bar, and a fireplace. There’s also a mural painted by London-based painter Blue Logan of notable Upper East Siders: Bobby Short, Rodney Dangerfield, Eartha Kitt, Groucho Marks, Elaine Kaufman, and Jackie O. Look for a mostly Austrian wine list and cocktails with names like “I am Keith Hernandez” (mezcal, vermouth, brine, smoked coppa). The food menu includes items like cheese and Schaller & Weber charcuterie, octopus toast, and Jeremy’s steak sandwich. Expect live piano tunes or jazz. 1652 Second Avenue, at East 86th Street

Upper East Side: Smashburger, a chain with outposts all over the world, is betting big on the smash burger trend. The new restaurant is its second in the country with a full-service bar. 804 Lexington Avenue, at East 62nd Street

Woodside: Kalye Bistro is a new neighborhood spot for homey Filipino dishes like kare kare, beef pares, and milkfish soup but also something not so common in restaurants like binagoongan rice (shrimp paste fried rice). It features a clean and cozy modern aesthetic. 39-06 64th Street, near Roosevelt Avenue