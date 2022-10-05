Slutty Vegan Is Already Expanding After Drawing Massive Lines at First NYC Outpost

Atlanta vegan burger sensation Slutty Vegan touched down in Fort Greene just a few weeks ago, immediately drawing massive lines. According to an Instagram post yesterday, the vegan spot, with outposts around the country — and a fervent celebrity following that includes Shaquille O’Neil and Tyler Perry — is set to open another New York location in Harlem. The Harlem expansion is a homecoming of sorts for owner Pinky Cole, who originally ran Pinky’s Jamaican & American Restaurant, a non-vegan Harlem spot before it shuttered in 2016 after a fire. Eater has reached out to Slutty Vegan for more information about its new Harlem location.

Dria Atencio is opening a bakery and cafe in Ridgewood

Dria Atencio, of pop-up Salty Lunch Lady, is putting down roots with her own space at 565 Woodward Avenue, near Menahan Street, in Ridgewood. Atencio tells Eater the name of her forthcoming storefront is still TBD but will offer sandwiches, savory snacks, cakes, and cookies; likewise, she plans to host weekly dinner parties. A longtime restaurant veteran, she most recently helped craft the menu for Club Club sandwich stand at the McCarren Park House, as well as was a part of the short-lived Chinatown spot L’Itos, where she made beloved baked goods. Atencio’s own spot is set to open by end of the year.

Cocktails by a PDT alum are on the menu at revamped David Geffen Hall

The New York Times reported that Don Lee, an alum of cocktail heavy weights PDT and Existing Conditions, has put together the drinks menu for the bar at the glitzy new David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, a construction project long in the works, that is set to reopen on Saturday, October 8. Later this fall, Kwame Onwuachi’s new restaurant Tatiana, will also debut at Lincoln Center.

Watch Moonstruck in the moonlight

This Thursday, October 6, the Museum of the City of New York will host a screening of the Cher classic, Moonstruck, as part of programming for the new exhibition, Food in New York: Bigger Than the Plate. It’s the final outdoor movie of the year. Tickets can be purchased online.