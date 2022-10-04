 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wildly Popular Florentine Sandwich Shop Is Opening Another Manhattan Location

All’Antico Vinaio heads to Greenwich Village for its second outpost outside of Italy

by Luke Fortney
A flatbread sandwich stuffed with meat and greenery.
Porchetta schiacciata.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

All’Antico Vinaio is on the move. The famed Florentine sandwich spot, a tourist magnet in Italy and apparently in Manhattan, where it touched down to massive lines last year, is expanding with a second location at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street, in Greenwich Village. The new outpost opens Tuesday, October 4, according to its website.

The restaurant known for its square, stuffed sandwich teased the expansion in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, with commenters from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and other U.S. cities pleading for locations of their own. The New York outposts are the brand’s only brick-and-mortar shops outside of Italy.

No menu has been posted online, but a list of sandwiches visible in the background of the Instagram post appears to match the Midtown outpost. In an early visit to that location, Eater critic Robert Sietsema praised the L’Inferno, a flatbread sandwich with porchetta, ’nduja, and arugula. “It was beautiful, and so big that once I’d taken it outside to eat on the sidewalk, I could only finish half,” he wrote at the time.

All’Antico Vinaio did not return a request for comment. Calls to the shop’s Midtown and Greenwich Village shops went unanswered on Tuesday morning.

The Greenwich Village location is open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

