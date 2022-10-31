Man in a Nazi Costume Was Kicked Out of Fanelli Cafe in Soho

A man dressed in a Nazi costume, including a swastika patch, was asked to leave the iconic Fanelli Cafe in Soho on Saturday, October 29, the New York Post reports. Footage of the incident was originally posted on Twitter, and as of this morning has over eight million views. “Honestly is so disgusting to still see stuff like this in 2022,” one reply to the video reads, according to the Post. “People seem to think it was a long time, when in fact I’m only the 2nd generation after the Holocaust.”

a guy just walked into fanelli cafe in soho dressed as a nazi i have no words pic.twitter.com/4szraZgVEd — matt (@mattxiv) October 30, 2022

A new pay transparency law goes into effect tomorrow

As of November 1, employers must be transparent about sharing pay minimums and maximums on job postings, including for those in the hospitality world. Gothamist has the run-down: Businesses that do not comply could be subjected to fines up to $250,000, but companies with three or fewer employees and temp agencies appear to be exempt from the new law.

Midtown Molyvos is on the move

After closing in January 2022 after 25 years in operation, Greek restaurant Molyvos has relocated to a new address at West 43rd Street, and Ninth Avenue, in Hell’s Kitchen. The restaurant officially opened its doors this weekend, serving largely the same menu of Greek food (with the addition of some new raw and chilled dishes) and wine in a 60-seat dining room with a patio.

An exhibit about the history of NYC Jewish delis

The New York Historical Society will debut its latest exhibit on November 11, “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli. According to the museum’s website, expect “neon signs, menus, advertisements, deli workers’ uniforms, and video documentaries” archiving Jewish immigrants’ influence on the NYC restaurant scene. It runs until April 2, 2023.