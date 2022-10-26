The Vongerichtens Are Opening a New Restaurant Down the Street From Wayan

Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten, the owners of Nolita’s popular Indonesian restaurant Wayan, are on the move. The duo says they’re working on a second restaurant that will focus on seafood and vegetables with “global Asian influences.” The new spot called Ma Dé, will open two doors down from Wayan at 22 Spring Street, between Elizabeth and Mott streets, in January 2023. The expansion comes three years after the opening of Wayan, Cedric Vongerichten’s first solo project separate from his father Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s international restaurant empire. Further details on the restaurant aren’t available at this time. — Melissa McCart, editor

Starbucks workers in Meatpacking are on strike

It’s day two of a strike for workers at the massive Starbucks Roastery at 61 Ninth Avenue, at West 15th Street. In April, workers at the Meatpacking District Starbucks won their historic union election, becoming the first NYC location to do so. A press release states that the strike is related to the coffee chain’s resistance to bargaining with the union, as well as health and safety issues, which allegedly include a moldy ice machine and recent outbreaks of bed bugs on Ninth Avenue.

Davey’s Ice Cream is sweetening up Moynihan Hall

In addition to locations in the East Village and Greenpoint, scoop shop Davey’s is opening a new stand at the fancy Moynihan Hall. A representative tells Eater the outpost will open Friday, October 28. Free scoops of flavors like pistachio, salted caramel, or mint chip will be available starting at 11 a.m. on opening day.

A new Rockaways concessions stand... weather be damned!

There’s plenty of food worth checking out in Rockaways even when it’s not beach season. At the Beach 97 concessions, juice bar La Fruteria will convert into La Brotheria from Friday, October 28 until Sunday, December 4. Expect Friday night burgers and Saturday guest chef dinners, as well as daily coffee, lunch, and smoothies.