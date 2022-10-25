It’s Still Summer at This New Waterfront Bar From the Grand Banks Team

A stone’s throw from one of Brooklyn’s most photographed streets, High Tide opened earlier this month on the Dumbo waterfront at 1 Water Street, near Old Fulton Street. Open through the month of November, and then set to return next spring, the seasonal outdoor bar offers panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the skyline, along with food, cocktails, wine, and beer while the weather permits.

The new spot comes from brothers Alex and Miles Pincus of Crew hospitality, known for their seasonal boat bars and waterfront hangouts, including Grand Banks, docked off Hudson River Park; the new cocktail bar Holywater, an homage to New Orleans in Tribeca; and Island Oyster, on Governors Island. High Tide, their latest, seats 25 at a bar and 50 more at tables, with a short food menu of corn chowder, lobster rolls, and fries.

High Tide is open Wednesday to Sunday, from noon to 10 p.m., through November. — Melissa McCart, editor

This new downstairs bar looks like a le vibe

Lower East Side wine bar Le Dive is taking the party downstairs. The hot spot from restaurateur Jon Neidich, who also runs downtown Manhattan spots Acme and the Nines, opened a downstairs lounge last week with banquette seating and a separate bar, according to a spokesperson. The space runs the same hours and menus as the bar upstairs, with room for an additional 30 to 35 more people.

Queens Night Market closes season with a Halloween party

As in other years, the Queens Night Market will close out its 2022 season with a Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 29. The outdoor market, known for its $5 caps on most food items, will have trick-or-treating and costume contests that kick off at 8:30 p.m., for kids, and 9:15 p.m., for adults, with prizes. The celebration caps off the market’s busiest year to date, according to founder John Wang.

A grocery chain is out in Flatbush, leaving locals concerned

Stop & Shop won’t be renewing its lease in Flatbush, leaving neighbors concerned about grocery access in the future, Bklyner reports. The grocery chain at 1009 Flatbush Avenue, at Tilden Avenue, will continue to operate throughout the holiday season with no official closing date on the calendar. “In this particular neighborhood, the loss of this grocery store when options are already limited is going to create a real food desert,” Alison Zaccone, communications director at Brooklyn non-profit CAMBA, told the publication.