‘Best Pizzeria in the World’ Una Pizza Napoletana to Start Serving Breakfast

Una Pizza Napoletana, Anthony Mangieri's acclaimed Lower East Side pizzeria, will start serving breakfast on Saturday mornings as of November 5. A representative tells Eater that Caffè Napoletana will serve espresso, fresh-squeezed juice, yogurt with apricots harvested in Naples, “imported Italian sweets,” and specials like mortadella sandwiches. Una reopened in Manhattan this spring, after a two-year hiatus, at 175 Orchard Street, near Stanton Street on the Lower East Side; its opening followed the closure of his Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey walk-up-window pizzeria that operated through the pandemic. Mangieri is known for his almost militant approach to pizza making, and a simple menu featuring classics done well. His Neopolitan-style pie comes with a knife for customers to cut slices. This summer Mangieri’s Una was tied for the first-place title of the best pizzeria in the world, by the organization 50 Top Pizza.

A Baltimore donut shop opens first NYC location

Cloudy Donuts, a vegan donut shop based in Baltimore with a social media following, is opening its first bakery in New York City this Saturday, October 22. The new Brooklyn Heights spot, located at 14 Columbia Place, near Joralemon Street, will feature flavors like raspberry-rośe, brown butter, pumpkin spice, and pistachio.

NYC’s first Fungus Festival is here

The New York Mycological Society, an organization devoted to hosting educational events for the mushroom-curious, is hosting its first “Fungus Festival” on Sunday, October 23. The Randall’s Island Park event is free and open to all ages from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival invites New Yorkers to sample mushrooms, listen to lectures, and purchase mushroom-themed art. There’s an annual $20 fee for those interested in joining the society on an ongoing basis to have first access to meet-ups.

Daniel Boulud set to launch an at-sea restaurant

Bougie cruise ship Celebrity Beyond will slide into Bayonne, New Jersey, the company’s first North American trip, this fall. According to a representative, there are Goop products from Gwenyth Paltrow and food by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud; it’s his first at-sea dining experience.