Where to Go and What to Eat During Halloween Weekend

Halloween weekend is one of the spookiest times of the year, a three-day marathon filled with distinctly New York horrors like sweet potato casserole martinis and $50 Ubers between Greenpoint and Williamsburg. Still, there are lots of cool ways to celebrate for those who like to get festive at the city’s restaurants and bars. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites that fall on Halloween, and the days leading up to it, from costume contests and themed dance parties to drive-in movie marathons and late-night mini golf.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Cozy up for a horror movie at this Brooklyn drive-in theater

Where: Skyline Drive-in

When: Tuesday, October 25 through Monday, October 31

Starting next week, Greenpoint waterfront drive-in movie theater Skyline will start a marathon of scary movies like Friday the 13th, Cabin in the Woods, Breaking Dawn, Beetlejuice, Scream, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. There’s a concession stand on-site that opens two hours before the film starts, but you can also bring your own takeout. If you don’t have a car but are still down to catch an outdoor flick, bring blankets. (Chairs are provided.) Tickets have to be purchased online in advance.

A pumpkin carving contest for the artsy fartsy

Where: Grimm Artisinal Taproom

When: Thursday, October 27

Put your studio art degree to good use at Grimm’s second annual pumpkin carving contest. Tickets cost $36.89 for groups up to four and include one carving pumpkin, two beers from the bar, and all the carving supplies you’ll need.

Play a game of pumpkin-spiced Putt-Putt

Where: Swingers Nomad

When: Thursday, October 27, through Monday, October 31

Indoor mini golf spot Swingers’s new Nomad location is one of the city’s best early-game date spots. So when it comes to Halloween, bring a crush or a group of friends for a night of mini golf with Halloween-themed projections playing around the room. If the competition is getting too hot, cool down with a special “witch, please” cocktail made for the season, with pumpkin spice syrup, Campari, pineapple, lime, allspice, and Bacardi. Tickets are $26 per person and can be found here.

Suck blood and red pepper soup at a “Feast of the Vampires”

Where: Flying Fox Tavern

When: Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29

This Ridgewood newcomer opened earlier this year, making a name for itself in the neighborhood for its horror movie theme. On Halloween, Flying Fox Tavern is hosting a four-course “Feast of the Vampires” dinner for $66.60. The menu lists dishes like roasted bone marrow with bacon marmalade, red pepper soup with black focaccia, and chickpea schnitzel with mushroom gravy. Vegan options are available.

A party for cowboys, aliens, and creatures of the night

Where: Ponyboy

When: Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30

Themed dance parties — cowboys and aliens, for one — are headed to Greenpoint this Halloween courtesy of neighborhood nightclub Ponyboy. The party starts off at 9 p.m. each night with drinks, disco, and live music until at least 2 a.m. when the venue closes. Get there early to beat the line out front.

Dance the ghouls away at an uptown disco party

Where: Roof at Park South

When: Saturday, October 29

Feel like a cast member of Gossip Girl and spend your Halloween weekend uptown at the Roof at Park South hotel’s party. They’re throwing a disco bash where costumes are encouraged. DJs will play through the wee hours, and the $35 tickets include one free cocktail. The after-party will be held at the Japanese cocktail lounge GG Tokyo in the lobby.

A costume crowning hosted by New York Nico on... Roosevelt Island?

Where: Panorama Room

When: Saturday, October 29

Social media personality New York Nico is hosting a costume contest this year at the Panorama Room, the bar located atop Roosevelt Island’s Graduate Hotel. Expect prizes, food from Lower East Side deli Regina’s Grocery, drinks from iced tea company Brooklyn Best, and live music. Judging starts at 8 p.m.

Mingle with mezcal and Michelin-approved tacos

Where: Aldama

When: Saturday, October 29

Williamsburg Mexican restaurant Aldama, owned by a partner at Greenpoint nightclub Ponyboy, is known for its late-night, mezcal-fueled parties. The team is back this year with its annual “Dance of the Jaguar Party,” which goes from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m., with tacos and a live DJ. Happy hour is from 10 to 11 p.m.

Have a heavy-metal Halloween

Where: Our Wicked Lady

When: Monday, October 31

A pop-up theme night called Black Lagoon is traveling the country from Portland to Fort Worth and will fly its broomstick down to Bushwick for Halloween. The experience “pays homage to the macabre and throws in a splash of goth and metal for good measure,” according to a spokesperson. What that seems to actually entail is specialty cocktails prepared by an alum of Chicago’s Lost Lake bar, costumes, and decorations that transform the bi-level space into something ouija-meets-heavy-metal.

Try freaky French wines with creepy canapes

Where: Niche Niche

When: Monday, October 31

Dinner party-style restaurant Niche Niche is hosting its own fright night in the West Village. A $145 ticket guarantees sampling from 16 different Champagne as well as what Niche Niche calls “creepy canapes” (caviar with brioche, creme fraiche, and egg yolk), while a DJ spins spooky tunes.

Catch a tableside magic show in a Manhattan speakeasy

Where: PS

When: Monday, October 31

PS, of Manhattan’s hottest new speakeasies, hidden behind a shelving display at provisions shop Pine & Polk, is throwing its own event on Halloween. If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a magician, now’s your chance. Each table will get its own 20-minute tableside magic show. While you’re watching, pick from one of the five special cocktails made for the night. Tickets are $75 per person, now available for purchase online, and include a complimentary bev, the magic show experience, and a snack.

Your best bet for (maybe) seeing a ghost

Where: Ear Inn

When: Anytime

Ear Inn is one of the oldest bars in NYC, and it also self-proclaims to be one of the most haunted. Though we can’t fact-check that second point, Halloween might be when the allegedly friendly Ear Inn ghost finally comes out to play. If not, at the very least, enjoy a slice of New York history with a solid burger and beer.

Find out what happens if you say “Beetlejuice” three times fast

Where: Beetle House

When: Anytime

The tagline at this East Village Beetlejuice-themed bar is “every day is Halloween.” That’s especially true come spooky season. Fall cocktails on the menu include an apple cider doughnut cocktail, a sweet potato casserole martini, and a Jack’s Pumpkin old-fashioned. Come in costume or as your silly little self and enjoy all the decor in homage to the world of Tim Burton.