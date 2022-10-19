José Andrés Is Opening a Restaurant Lounge at LaGuardia Airport

José Andrés has signed on with Capital One to open a restaurant lounge at LaGuardia Airport. The humanitarian and restaurateur, who recently opened Zaytinya and Nubeluz at the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad, is partnering with the credit card company to open a 10,000-square-foot dining space in its recently redesigned Terminal B. It’s ostensibly an airport lounge — and it’s still being settled whether a Capital One card is required for entry, according to a spokesperson — but expect Spanish-style tapas and a drinks menu created by Andrés. Construction has yet to begin, while a smaller version of the lounge is planned for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

Andrew Carmellini bets on Hudson Yards

Andrew Carmellini, the chef behind Locanda Verde, Carne Mare, and other Manhattan restaurants under the NoHo Hospitality umbrella, is headed to Hudson Yards. According to the New York Times, the restaurateur is opening a new spot at 50 Hudson Yards in early 2024. No further information is available at this time.

This vegan burger spot is headed to Midtown

Amanda Cohen’s vegan burger spot Lekka Burger is headed to the Urbanspace food hall at 570 Lexington Avenue, at East 51st Street, in Midtown East. The fast-casual restaurant with its first location in Tribeca announced the expansion plans over Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. It opens Monday, October 31.

A Golden Girls pop-up is coming to Manhattan

A pop-up paying tribute to Golden Girls is coming to Manhattan this fall. Backed by event organizer Bucket Listers, the pop-up will run out of Midtown event space Skorpios at 5 E. 54th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, beginning on November 16. A ticket starts at $40 for a seat at the bar or $135 for a table that seats four and comes with an entree — lasagna, avocado toast, and other dishes inspired by the show — and a slice of cheesecake. Sides and drinks are available for an additional charge.