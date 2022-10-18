Seems Like Williamsburg Is Getting NYC’s First Hard Kombucha Taproom Soon

Williamsburg will soon be home to a hard kombucha taproom. Southern California-based company JuneShine is touching down in the north Brooklyn neighborhood later this year with a 64-seat bar, its first on the East Coast. The taproom at 98 Berry Street, at North Eighth Street, is slated to open this winter, according to a spokesperson for the brand.

The brand will be pouring its 10 hard kombuchas in pints and flights, with flavors like honey-ginger and blood orange-mint on deck. The fermented drinks all hover around six percent ABV — a hair stronger than a Blue Moon — with JuneShine canned cocktails, natural wine, sparkling cosmopolitans, and other drinks available. A small food menu lists oysters, ceviche, tinned fish, shrimp cocktails, and cheese.

The corner space is spread out over two areas: a relaxed bar up front for a more traditional taproom experience, and a lounge in the back with group seating and live DJs to keep things going until 2 a.m. on weekends.

It’s the third taproom for the West Coast brand so far, following openings in San Diego and Los Angeles, and the first space in the city dedicated to hard kombucha on tap, according to the company. (Though, nearby in Bushwick, kombucha brand BKE operates its own booze-free taproom).

JuneShine currently sells its canned drinks at bars and grocery stores across the city, while boozy kombuchas and teas have been on the rise for years. Co-founders Forrest Dein and Greg Serrao launched the company in San Diego in 2018, raising $24 million last year from a roster of celebrity investors that includes music producer Diplo, comedian Whitney Cummings, and YouTuber Cody Ko.

JuneShine will be open Monday to Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays from 1 to 10 p.m.