Applebee’s in Times Square Reportedly Owes $7 Million in Back Rent

Applebee’s in Times Square owes $7 million in back rent, dating back to June 2019, Crain’s New York reports. According to court filings last week, the fast-casual chain will be evicted from its Times Square home, after reportedly failing to reach an agreement with landlord Madison International Realty.

Applebee’s, for its part, said failings to pay up for rent and other expenses was due to “cash flow issues” that were made worse during the pandemic. The restaurant reopened in June 2021, as Times Square tourism began to return. By October of last year, Madison International Realty terminated Applebees Times Square's lease, which was initially set to expire in 2025.

A food hall is returning to Williamsburg’s North Third Street

This spring, Eater reported that Williamsburg Market would replace North Third Market, a food hall that once held a Di Fara’s outpost, that shuttered during the pandemic. Now, the 15,000-square-foot space at 103 North Third Street, near Berry Street, has an opening date of Friday, November 4. A representative tells Eater that among the 17 vendors are another location of Italian sandwich shop Alidoro, an outpost of South Asian-influenced ice cream spot Malai, Harlem Seafood Soul, and a booth by chef Ivy Stark, formerly of Rosa Mexicano fame.

A missed connection at Greenpoint’s Big Night

According to an Instagram post yesterday by Big Night, the dinner party essentials shop is calling on New Yorkers to help them link two star-crossed lovers. What is known about the encounter is that they met while browsing Big Night glassware. He was wearing a dark-blue button-down, and she was in a denim jacket. He is French and lives in Crown Heights, she lived in Paris for six years and is in Park Slope. If you (or someone you know) is this man, Big Night will connect you to the lady in waiting.

A pozole festival returns to New York

The third annual Bowl of ‘Zole festival returns to Bushwick on Thursday, October 20. Tickets start at $55 and include a taste of 10 different pozoles as well as more than 50 agave spirits.