One of NYC’s Former Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurants Is Officially Done

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.

What it costs to get a hot-ticket reservation now

“The era of paywalled restaurants is upon us,” the New York Times declares. Hot-ticket tables can feel harder to come by, but for those willing to pay, there’s a slew of new ways to end up in New York’s hottest restaurants: restaurant NFTs that allow owners to make last-minute reservations; concierge services, wherein someone makes a reservation for a small fee; and members-only dining clubs, some of which can cost as much as $500,000 to join.

New Chelsea food hall will open later this month

Chelsea’s newest food hall, Olly Olly Market from Chicago’s 16” on Center, has an opening date of October 26, according to a spokesperson. The market — located at 601 West 26th Street, near 12th Avenue — will spotlight Michelin-starred chefs along with up-and-comers, including Chicago’s Noah Sandoval at Pizza Friendly Pizza, scallion pancake burrito maker Forsyth Fire Escape, and Mexican street food spot Ploo. The name comes from a bygone era when kids actually used to play games outside like hide-and-seek or kick-the-can, during which “olly olly oxen free” is the equivalent of “come out, wherever you are.”

Don Angie is expanding

Wildly popular Italian American spot Don Angie, one of today’s hottest restaurants that opened five years ago, has taken over the space at 235 W. 12th Street near Greenwich Avenue. The 18-seat space will open sometime around December 1 for primarily private dining for now, co-owner Angie Rito confirms. Rito and partner Scott Tacinelli are part of a slew of 50 restaurants participating in the upcoming City Harvest Bid on October 18, back after a three-year hiatus.