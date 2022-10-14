Long Island City Is Getting Its Own H Mart

Long Island City is getting its very own H Mart. The Korean grocery store with a cult following will replace Stop & Shop at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, Patch reports. A spokesperson for H Mart couldn’t confirm the opening timeline, but the Stop & Shop is closing on October 20. There are six locations listed in New York City on the H Mart website with others owned by franchisees.

Tickets for ‘secret’ Katz’s comedy show go on sale today

Katz’s isn’t exactly the place known for staging shows, but there are always exceptions — such as comedians David Levine and Ethan Mansoor, who will host a late-night show at Katz’s on Wednesday, November 16. It’s part of the duo’s “Underground Overground Comedy,” a show performed in unlikely venues, including a gym, a laundromat, and a tattoo parlor, among others. The lineup remains a secret until the evening of the event. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at noon for just shy of $165. Each ticket includes unlimited drinks and food after the show.

The new location of Scarr’s Pizza is still a thing

Staff at the original Scarr’s Pizza, at 22 Orchard Street, confirmed to Eater via phone yesterday that a new location is still underway. The pizzeria had hinted at a new Orchard Street location when it posted an Instagram story of a shop under construction on the other side of Orchard Street earlier this week, at 35 Orchard Street. The project was initially reported in March 2020 and appears to be edging closer to the finish line. At the time, Eater stated that the space, which stretches to Allen Street, was 1,400 square feet and would seat 40 people.

Adopt a pup at Saturday brunch

Hearts and Bones Animal Rescue is teaming up with Brooklyn’s Leland Eating and Drinking House (755 Dean Street, near Underhill Avenue) for a dog adoption event on Saturday, October 15 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.