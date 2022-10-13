 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan

Plus, Misi has temporarily closed due to a gas leak — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
A box filled with meats, cubed cheese, and a strand of rosemary sits atop a black and white gingham blanket.
A new charcuterie shop is opening in Greenwich Village this winter.
Kured

Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.

Misi has temporarily closed due to a gas leak

Missy Robbins’s pasta follow-up to Lilia has temporarily closed due to a gas leak. Co-owner Sean Feeney confirmed the news to Eater stating via text message that the leak “was addressed immediately, and we’ve had to remain patient awaiting authorization to reopen which should be imminent,” he says. The restaurant has been closed since September 30, according to its Instagram.

Everyone has feelings about cottage fries

In February, Eater reported that Roll-N-Roaster and JG Melon were forced to remove cottage fries from their menus, following supply chain issues. Outraged customers created a petition in response, urging them to return. Now, Grub Street reports that fans of the circular potato spuds can rejoice as they’re experiencing a bit of a renaissance here in New York. Red Hook Tavern has swapped out its wedge fries for cottage fries, and they also make an appearance at the new Manhattan diner S&P. (Both spots use a different supplier from Roll-N-Roaster and JG Melon).

A new documentary on the state of lesbian bars in America

The Lesbian Bar Project, a new docuseries that follows the fragile state of lesbian bars, of which there are only a handful left in America, launched on the Roku channel this week. The film highlights the stories of several bars, including three institutions from New York: Henrietta Hudson and Cubbyhole in the West Village, as well as Ginger’s in Park Slope.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Buka Becomes the East Village’s Only Nigerian Restaurant — And More Openings

By Emma Orlow and Melissa McCart

The Best Restaurants to Eat at Right Now Opened in 2016

By Luke Fortney

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

By Ryan Sutton and Robert Sietsema

Filed under:

New Bill Passed to Ensure NYC Bars Stocked With Anti-Overdose Kits

By Emma Orlow

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

One of Michelin’s New Bib Gourmand Restaurants Has Already Closed

By Luke Fortney

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world