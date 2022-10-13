The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan

Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.

Misi has temporarily closed due to a gas leak

Missy Robbins’s pasta follow-up to Lilia has temporarily closed due to a gas leak. Co-owner Sean Feeney confirmed the news to Eater stating via text message that the leak “was addressed immediately, and we’ve had to remain patient awaiting authorization to reopen which should be imminent,” he says. The restaurant has been closed since September 30, according to its Instagram.

Everyone has feelings about cottage fries

In February, Eater reported that Roll-N-Roaster and JG Melon were forced to remove cottage fries from their menus, following supply chain issues. Outraged customers created a petition in response, urging them to return. Now, Grub Street reports that fans of the circular potato spuds can rejoice as they’re experiencing a bit of a renaissance here in New York. Red Hook Tavern has swapped out its wedge fries for cottage fries, and they also make an appearance at the new Manhattan diner S&P. (Both spots use a different supplier from Roll-N-Roaster and JG Melon).

A new documentary on the state of lesbian bars in America

The Lesbian Bar Project, a new docuseries that follows the fragile state of lesbian bars, of which there are only a handful left in America, launched on the Roku channel this week. The film highlights the stories of several bars, including three institutions from New York: Henrietta Hudson and Cubbyhole in the West Village, as well as Ginger’s in Park Slope.