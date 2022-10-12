New Bill Passed to Ensure NYC Bars Stocked With Anti-Overdose Kits

Mayor Eric Adams is set to sign Intro 56-A into law today: The bill — which would require the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to provide harm-reduction tools like naloxone, the opioid reversal, free of charge to nightlife spots, as well as associated training — was first introduced by Council Members Chi Ossé and Keith Powers earlier this year and passed in September. It is an extension of the Narcan Behind Every Bar program that debuted last December, spearheaded by nightlife mayor Ariel Palitz.

The bill formalizes the program to make harm-reduction tools more readily available at bars and clubs and has the potential to destigmatize their use. While activists have long advocated for anti-overdose kits in nightlife, pizzerias, burger spots, and juice bars, have also been supplying harm-reduction tools, Eater reported earlier this year. Yet Council members project a formalized bill will further impact. “This is a public health bill that will have an outsized positive impact on Black and brown New Yorkers,” Ossé wrote on Instagram of the bill in February.

More Emmy Squared locations cooking up

Emmy Squared, a chain of pizzerias part of the Pizza by Emily family, is bringing more of their Detroit-style square slices to NYC. A representative tells Eater that a 62-seat Hell’s Kitchen location debuted earlier this month at 311 W. 48 Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues. A larger 120-seat restaurant in Midtown West, located at 200 W. 60 Street, near Amsterdam Avenue, will open its doors in early November.

King David Tacos is hosting a benefit for reproductive rights

Breakfast taco favorite King David Tacos is hosting an event for the reproductive equity group Lilith Fund on Thursday, October 20. Expect breakfast tacos, a queso bar, drinks, bites from Love, Nelly, and more. $75 tickets are now available for purchase.

A costume party with a Fran Lebowitz theme

Get your cuffed jeans, white button-downs, and blazers crisp and ready. FranCon is back for a second year, hosted at Blinky’s bar in Williamsburg. The event is taking place on Thursday, October 27 and tickets are live.