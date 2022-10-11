One of Michelin’s New Bib Gourmand Restaurants Has Already Closed

Dumpling Lab, one of 18 new restaurants to receive Michelin Bib Gourmand status this year, has already closed. The year-old East Village restaurant recently went dark, according to EV Grieve, who first reported news of the closure. It’s not clear whether the restaurant closed ahead of last week’s recognition from Michelin, which is awarded to more affordable venues where customers can order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49 before tax or tip. The owners of Dumpling Lab confirmed the closure in a text message to the neighborhood blog, sharing plans to reopen at another location in the near future.

A former Kajitsu chef heads to Eleven Madison Park

The former executive chef of Kajitsu, a vegetarian fine dining restaurant that closed after a decade last month, has signed on at Eleven Madison Park following the vegan restaurant’s big win at the Michelin awards last week. Chef Hiroki Abe of Kajitsu and Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park announced the move over Instagram on Monday. “I’m honored to be a part of legendary restaurant in the world,” Abe wrote in a post.

Queens Night Market to host $50 all-you-can-eat gala

As in other years, the Queens Night Market and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park will team up for an all-you-can-eat gala on Wednesday, October 12. Fifty dollars gets you unlimited food from a dozen night market vendors, plus wine and beer. The event will take place outdoors at the Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park and move inside in the event of rain.

Papaya Dog replacement is now open

Signage went up at the former Papaya Dog space this spring announcing a new location of Empanada Mama, the 24-hour Colombian restaurant with a handful of locations in Manhattan. The small chain opened its newest location at the corner of First Avenue and 14th Street on October 7, according to EV Grieve.