Fine Dining Veteran Jonathan Benno Shutters His Michelin-Starred Restaurant — and More Closings

Nearly two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. At least 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.

Among them are the short-lived bubble tea shop Unedited by Solely Tea as well as a Dominican favorite El Gran Castillo de Jagua. Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures so far. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

January 7

Chinatown: Unedited by Solely Tea, a smaller spinoff of Chinatown’s sneaker and boba shop Solely Tea, has permanently closed after a brief five-month run. The storefront focused on curated, high-value shoes run by siblings Amy and Kenney Zhang. It first opened last August but now a grocer has since opened in its place.

East Village: The seemingly always busy, retro-themed cocktail Boilermaker has called it quits after seven years in the neighborhood. Earlier this week, the team announced a last call for wings and drinks on its Instagram account. Owner Greg Boehm’s other businesses, including the Cabinet and acclaimed bar Mace, will continue operating.

Hell’s Kitchen: Down the Road Pub, a bar that opened on Ninth Avenue in 2019, closed its doors just before New Year’s. The bar faced several challenges, including reports of gas line issues and a fire on the roof of the building, combined with difficulties stemming from the pandemic.

Midtown: Greek spot Molyvos — which had been open in Manhattan for 25 years — has shut down. The team announced the closure on its website, stating that the restaurant inside the Wellington Hotel is allegedly undergoing renovations and that ownership will be looking for a new location. The Livanos Restaurant Group also owns Oceana and Hudson West, as well as Westchester ventures City Limits Diner and Moderne Barn that remain open.

Nomad: Chef Jonathan Benno’s namesake restaurant Benno had just earned a 2021 Michelin star, but that didn’t prove to be enough to keep the chef from closing down the fine-dining destination in the Evelyn Hotel. The restaurant, which received a rare, three-star review from restaurant critic Pete Wells back in 2019, had been closed the majority of the pandemic. In September of last year, Benno briefly reopened only to close again at the tail end of the year. According to the New York Times, Benno is also leaving Leonelli Bakery and Bar Benno, his two other projects at the hotel, operated by the Bastion Collection and Triumph Hotels; the bar will be renamed Evelyn Bar and Leonelli Bakery will keep its name under its new direction. Benno also shared in a statement to the Times, “[COVID-19] tested our wits, strengthened our bonds and forced a serious re-evaluation.”

Prospect Heights: Neighborhood staple El Gran Castillo de Jagua announced its permanent closure last week, concluding a 34-year run in Prospect Heights. “We are sad to inform you that after thirty-four years, El Gran Castillo de Jagua will be closing its doors after losing our lease,” owner Sergio Olivio shared in a post on Facebook. The beloved Dominican restaurant closed once before in 2013, after losing its lease at its previous location on the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Park Place. In a comment on Facebook, the restaurant shared that it has no plans to reopen at another location.

Union Square: The Union Square location of Tamam Falafel, owned by Simon Oren of next door 5 Napkin Burger, has closed its doors at 150 East 14th Street, after a year in business. In January 2021, the vegan falafel spot opened its doors in Oren’s former 5 Napkin Burger Express location. According to EV Grieve, the Upper East Side outpost of Tamam will remain open, and Oren has plans to open at a new, undisclosed location soon.