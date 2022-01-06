A Chicago Empanada Favorite Opens Its First-Ever NYC Location — and More Openings

Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a Southeast Asian dessert bar with hookah, Sands of Persia, the relocated luxe sushi den Noda, and Chicago empanada import Cafe Tola.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

January 6

Astoria: A new Southeast Asian dessert spot with a hookah bar has landed in Queens. Sands of Persia comes from restaurateur Salil Mehta who also owns Southeast Asian hits Wau on the Upper West Side, Laut in Union Square, and Singapura in Gramercy Park. Sands of Persia serves sweets such as fingerlime chiffon meringue, made with fingerlime yuzu cake. The bar focuses on zero-proof cocktails, as well as Turkish coffee. 2501 Steinway Street, near 25th Avenue

Bayside: Mister Seoul, a new Korean barbecue spot, has finally opened its doors in Queens. The restaurant, which opened back in December, has a set menu as well as a la carte options like spicy pork belly that have already landed it on our Queens heat map this month. 39-35 Bell Boulevard, near 40th Avenue

Chinatown: A new Cantonese restaurant named Uncle Lou has opened near Columbus Park. It’s operated by Chi Kwong Wang and takes over the former Pho New York Restaurant space. 73 Mulberry Street, near Bayard Street

Financial District: A new bar that highlights Mexican and Southern California cuisines is now open. Mezcali features a menu of tacos (three to an order), small plates like taquitos and aguachile, as well as California-style burritos and chicken with mole. 83 Maiden Lane, near Gold Street

Flatiron: The Michelin-starred omakase restaurant Noda from partners David Hess, Justin Hauser and Aiden Carty, has moved a few blocks down from its original West 28th Street location. Eater critic Ryan Sutton reviewed the spot back in 2019, referring to it at the time as one of the “city’s buzziest and most excellent new sushi joints.” Unique to this location, chef Shigeyuki Tsunoda also uses a binchotan grill for the 10-seat bar service. Omakase at Noda is $315, or $406 after tax and tip — part of a growing number of luxury sushi spots where a $400 price tag is becoming the new norm. 37 West 20th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Fort Greene: A new Korean restaurant called BOM With the Wind has opened in Brooklyn in the former, short-lived Chic-hen space. Some tipsters have suggested that the team from BOM is related to Chic-hen; Eater has reached out for additional information. Like Chic-hen, BOM is centered on Korean fried chicken, although it also has an expanded list of offerings that includes items like fried squid skewers, bulgogi rice bowls, the tofu stew sundubu, and more. 1 Greene Avenue, at South Oxford Street

Fort Greene: Nearby Brooklyn Academy of Music, a new Haitian restaurant called 33 Lafayette Restaurant and Bar has opened its doors on the Fort Greene, Downtown Brooklyn border. Dishes on the menu include wings with a lemon pepper sauce, shredded cod fish or herring with peppers and garlic toast, fried green plantains, as well as griot fritay (a Haitian fried pork dish). 33 Lafayette Street, at Fulton Street

East Village: Fishmarket II, a sibling to a pan-Asian seafood restaurant in the South Street Seaport district, is now open. There are Malaysian curry noodles, ginger wings, stuffed eggplant with shrimp, as well as a cod soup. 171 Avenue A, near East 11th Street

Gramercy: A new Vietnamese restaurant dubbed Pho House — that, yes, serves pho, among other dishes — is now open in Manhattan. Boba and Vietnamese coffee and tea are also available. 175 Third Avenue, near East 16th Street

Greenwich Village: A popular empanada spot hailing from Chicago has opened in Manhattan. The family-owned group of restaurants first opened in the Lakeview neighborhood in 2012 from co-owners Victoria and Gerardo Salamanca. The West Village location is the team’s first expansion outside of the Midwest. Cafe Tola has a limited but mighty menu, featuring several empanadas, horchata, and prepackaged snacks like Takis. Flavors of empanadas rotate daily, however the team tells Eater that customers can request specific empanadas with 24-hour notice. On the weekends, Cafe Tola also sells tacos. 124 MacDougal Street, at Minetta Lane

Greenwich Village: Maestro Pasta — a made-to-order pasta spot — has opened a second location in Manhattan (the first is located on John Street in the Financial District). Customers can select their preferred shape of pasta (pappardelle, angel hair, fettuccine) and then mix-and-match with sauces like bolognese or cacio e pepe. 102 MacDougal Street, near Bleecker Street

Greenwich Village: The Infatuation reports that Tomo21 Sushi has opened in the former beloved Tomoe Sushi space, which had been in the area for forty years until August 2021. According to the publication, the menu has remained largely unchanged; the same chef remains, but the restaurant is operated by new ownership. 172 Thompson Street, near Broome Street

Noho: One of New York’s best tacos spots Los Tacos No. 1 has opened its fifth location in the city. 340 Lafayette Street, near Bleecker Street

Prospect Heights: A new seafood-focused Japanese restaurant is swimming upstream in Prospect Heights. Ozakaya has chirashi hand rolls, uni with ikura over rice, yellowtail collar, as well as select dishes featuring other proteins. 635 Vanderbilt Avenue, near Prospect Place

Upper West Side: A new pan-Asian spot, Simply Noodles has arrived uptown. Here you’ll find a selection of ramen, dan dan noodles, rice noodles with kimchi, and more. 267A Amsterdam Avenue, near West 73rd Street

West Village: You’ll spot this new Italian restaurant most easily by spotting an Instagram-y orange flower-covered Vespa parked out front. Canto features appetizers like bruschetta, with entrees such as eggplant parm, arancini, fritto misto, spaghetti with veal meatballs, and more. 117 Perry Street, at Greenwich Street