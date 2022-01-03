Nolita’s Michelin-Starred Musket Room Plots Parisi Bakery Takeover

Michelin-starred the Musket Room, a Nolita tasting menu spot helmed by chef Mary Frances Attea, is eyeing a takeover of the space just a block away that used to house Parisi Bakery, a 50-year-old Italian neighborhood cornerstone that shut down over the summer. WhatNowNY reports that the Musket Room owner Jennifer Vitagliano plans to open a French-Italian bistro and bakery in the space at 290 Elizabeth Street, near East Houston Street.

However, the project is already hitting some setbacks. Bowery Boogie reports that the local community board denied the Musket Room’s application for a full liquor license — already an arduous process that has slowed many openings in the city — for the space in December. Board members cited issues including whether the new establishment “merits enough ‘community interest’ to override the State’s 500-foot rule,” according to the neighborhood website. Vitagliano and her team will be able to reapply to the board for full liquor license approval in 30 days.

NYC expands vaccine mandate for kids

While the city continues to battle the latest surge of COVID-19 cases, some of NYC’s youngest diners now have to prove their full vaccination status to eat indoors. As of last week, children ages 5 to 11 must show proof of full vaccination in order to dine indoors at city restaurants, along with all New Yorkers ages 12 and above. The rule has rankled some international tourists who don’t yet have access to vaccines for children, the New York Post reports.

A Brooklyn hotspot adds its own bakery

Months after opening a buzzy Bushwick tortilleria and taqueria, Sobre Masa appears ready to expand again with its own bakery. Team member Jesus Perea — a former pastry chef at Enrique Olvera’s Cosme in NYC and Pujol in Mexico City — broke the news on Instagram. The new project, a home for Mexican pastries and breads that he will spearhead, is set to launch sometime this year.

Incoming NYC government leaders are still psyched about permanent outdoor dining

If there were any doubts that NYC’s permanent outdoor dining plans would slow with the start of the new administration, the city’s new transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez has publicly confirmed that a permanent outdoor dining program is still in the city’s future. “The streets belong to everyone, and this is about changing the culture,” Rodriguez told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer. “The street doesn’t belong only to car owners.”