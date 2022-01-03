The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

January 3

Mixed appetizer platter at Salma

Three months ago Salma appeared in the East Village, named after a woman commemorated in a poem on the restaurant’s website, and joining a raft of other Lebanese businesses in the neighborhood, including Balade and Au Za’atar. All the usual elements of Middle Eastern cuisine are on its menu, including pita sandwiches, bread dips, kebabs, and casseroles, but of particular interest is this expansive appetizer platter ($24.50), which can fully feed two or three when treated as a shared late-afternoon snack washed down with pots of mint tea or Lebanese coffee. The assortment includes falafel, torpedo-shaped kibbe filled with ground beef, stuffed grape leaves, hummus with a reservoir of chickpeas, an eggplant moussaka, a fattoush salad, yogurt sauce, and plenty of razor-thin pitas, perfect for scooping up small portions of food. 351 East 12th Street, between First and Second avenue, East Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Boiled fish with pickled cabbage at Guan Fu

Eating in Flushing more often was toward the top of this year’s list of resolutions, and unlike my ambitions to exercise, get eight hours of sleep, etc., I started things off strong with a trip to Guan Fu. This Sichuan restaurant right off Roosevelt Avenue is home to a prize-winning bowl of boiled fish ($23), a favorite of New York Times critic Pete Wells and apparently most of the restaurant, as the oversized dish (upper right) could be found on most tables. I came expecting a lip-numbing broth, based on the number of red chiles and peppercorns bobbing about, but I ended up puckering, packed as it was with bits of pickled cabbage. It’s an easy contender for our best soups map, and a delightful way to kick off another year of New York eating. 39-16 Prince Street, near Roosevelt Avenue, Flushing — Luke Fortney, reporter

Guinea hen pasta at Rezdôra

One of my (fully-vaxxed) friends had just moved back to New York from London when a bout with COVID robbed her of her sense of taste for about week, so after she recovered I did my best to show her and her husband a good time at a nice fancy restaurant. As luck would have it Stefano Secchi’s noodle palace, Rezdôra, had a same-day cancellation for the outdoor patio, so I snagged the reservation. No surprise: We ate very well, sharing seven small pasta plates among the four of us. I could go on about any of them but I was particularly enamored with the bottone del cacciotore ($28). Secchi stuffs little button-shaped discs with a powerful puree of guinea hen; garnishes each one with a slice of black truffle; and finishes it all off with a touch of sweet saba. The portion was small, but with earthy and gamey flavors this outsized, you only needed a few bites. 27 East 20th Street, near Broadway — Ryan Sutton, chief critic

Pad kee mao from Pad Thaimee

It’s been on my mind for awhile to try out chef Hong Thaimee’s takeout and delivery operation Pad Thaimee, and last night, in the final hours of our holiday break, felt like a necessary moment for some warm, spicy noodles. I ordered the pad kee mao ($15) on the strength of the ingredient list alone — rice noodles tossed with makrut lime leaves, chili jam, Thai basil, a top-secret sauce, and a dusting of young peppercorns — and, as promised, the noodles arrived fast, hot, and coated in tingling, well-balanced layers of spicy goodness. The end result was a fun little heat-packed party of a takeout box, and the tacky, chewy, sauce-slicked noodles disappeared in about 10 minutes. 116 West Houston Street, between Thompson and Sullivan streets, Greenwich Village — Erika Adams, deputy editor

Spicy chicken with cold noodles at Burp Bowl

The gut-busting serving of spicy chicken with cold noodles ($12) at Burp Bowl is something I’d order in the middle of summer — or a balmy December day. I was looking for a quick meal when I came across what seemed like a run-of-the-mill riff on peanut noodles common at Chinese-American takeout spots. But this overflowing bowl of carbs was a surprise: The bouncy noodles were covered in just the right amount of the nutty sauce. A generous portion of chile-slicked cubes of chicken was a nice contrast to the cool slivers of cucumber. It all disappeared within 15 minutes before I could contemplate taking leftovers home. Still, I walked out of this tiny four-table restaurant happily full and not weighed down. Note to self: Don’t wait until summer to order this dish again. 134 East 27th Street, between Lexington and Third avenues, Kips Bay— Bao Ong, editor