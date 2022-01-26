Acclaimed Thai Spot Look by Plant Love House Has Shuttered

Popular Prospect Heights Thai restaurant, Look by Plant Love House, located at 622 Washington Avenue, at Pacific Street, is officially closed for good.

Earlier this month, the restaurant had posted to Instagram lamenting how hard it was to run a restaurant during the pandemic, and alluded to shuttering another restaurant. At the time, the team told Eater that Look by Plant Love House was closed indefinitely, but were still in lease negotiations to try and save the space. Now, Look by Plant Love House has confirmed that that they couldn’t come to an agreement with their landlord.

Manadsanan Sutipayakul opened Plant Love House in Elmhurst with her two daughters and son back 2015, where they became especially known for num tok, a Thai noodle soup made with pork blood. Less than a year later, Sutipayakul relocated the restaurant to Prospect Heights. In summer 2021, the Plant Love House team announced that they’d be shuttering their third restaurant, Mondayoff in Kensington, after five years in operation. The team’s most recent operation, Noods n’ Chill, which opened in early 2020 at 170 South Third Street, at Driggs Avenue, is the last outpost that remains. The team told Eater that they have no plans to open another restaurant again.

Elio’s won’t be fined for letting Sarah Palin dine inside, after all

Earlier this week, the openly unvaccinated former governor of Alaska disregarded the city’s ongoing vaccination mandate and dined indoors at Upper East Side restaurant Elio’s — and then tested positive two days after her visit. The New York Times reports that the the city won’t be investigating the matter further, because the incident was not “observed by a city inspector.”

Say ‘I do’ at one of NYC’s best slice shops

This Valentine’s Day, L’Industrie will host the wedding of someone’s dreams at 254 South Second Street, near Havemeyer Street. Currently, the pizzeria is offering a package deal that includes an ordained wedding officiant, on-site photographer, as well as two pizza pies and soft serve for dessert. Anyone interested in making their life commitment to pizza can email hello@honeybreakofficiants.com for more details.

Popular Astoria hangout Comfortland is hosting an Italian food pop-up

New pop-up Puttana, featuring “fast and loose” interpretations of Italian American cuisine, returns to Astoria’s Comfortland again this Monday, January 31. According to Puttana’s Chloe Seibert and Emma Levesque-Schaefer, the menu will include playful dishes like purple sweet potato gnocchi and garganelli alla vodka with togarashi. The event will run from 5 to 10 p.m. (or until they sell out), at 40-09 30th Avenue, near Newtown Road.