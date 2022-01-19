Pecking House Is Bringing Its Acclaimed, Waitlist-Inducing Fried Chicken to Brooklyn

Beloved Queens chile fried chicken pop-up Pecking House is moving its operation to Kings County. Taiwanese-American chef Eric Huang shut down his Fresh Meadows kitchen at the end of last year. Starting on January 19, he will serve his acclaimed poultry at Clinton Hill’s Rosalu Diner, 274 Hall Street, near Dekalb Avenue, where he will be taking over the kitchen for the foreseeable future.

Huang, a former Eleven Madison Park sous chef, launched the pop-up during the pandemic out of Peking House, a restaurant that his family has run for 40 years. The fanfare was intense, drawing a long waitlist of eager customers. For the Rosalu Diner residency, he will continue to offer takeout and delivery (no secret password needed), as well as dine-in service, from Wednesday to Sunday 5 to 8 p.m. The website menu lists his popular three-piece chile chicken meal, as well as buttermilk fried cauliflower, a chicken sandwich with pineapple jam, an oyster mushroom po’boy, and more.

Huang tells Eater he has signed a lease for a permanent location on the border of Prospect Heights and Park Slope at 244 Flatbush Avenue, at Saint Marks Avenue, and is set to open sometime in late April.

Dacha 46 will host a dinner at Agi’s Counter

For one-night-only, on January 29, chefs and spouses Jessica and Trina Quinn will bring the Latvian-Ukranian and Ashkenazi dishes from their pop-up Dacha 46 to Eastern European newcomer Agi’s Counter, at 818 Franklin Avenue, near Eastern Parkway. The menu has not yet been released, but, according to the Instagram post, there will be a dessert trolley. Tickets start at $150 for a six-course dinner, with seatings available at 5:30 or 8:30 p.m.

Casa Ora will offer free meals til the end of January

East Williamsburg Venezuelan restaurant Casa Ora will feed those in need out of its restaurant located at 148 Meserole Street, near Graham Avenue, Bushwick Daily reports. Each day, the restaurant is donating 60 meals, which will feature dishes like empanadas, pollo con arroz, and more. Co-owner Ivo Díaz told the publication he’s considering expanding the campaign, which he says is a response to local food insecurity and the difficulties with omicron for neighborhood residents, until the end of winter.

5 Napkin Burger says goodbye to Union Square

EV Grieve shares that 5 Napkin Burger, a Union Square stalwart for the past 10 years, has closed at East 14th Street, near Third Avenue. Locations on the Upper East and West sides, as well as Hell’s Kitchen, remain.