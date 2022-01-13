We Regret to Inform You the World’s ‘First NFT Restaurant’ Will Be in New York

It was only a matter of time before the country’s obsession with NFTs came for restaurants. This week, Grub Street reports that a business claiming to be the world’s “first NFT restaurant” is setting down roots in New York City in 2023.

What does that mean? Well, the restaurant, called Flyfish Club, comes from NFT evangelist and former Resy founder Gary Vaynerchuk. According to the company’s website, customers will need to purchase a membership using cryptocurrency to dine at the restaurant — the starting rate is 2.5 Ethereum, or around $8,500 at the time of publishing — while all of the food will be paid for in U.S. dollars.

The restaurant has been in the works since at least August, when Vaynerchuk announced the project on CNBC. Details still appear to be coming together, but as of now it will include a cocktail bar and a 150-seat “globally inspired seafood restaurant.” For customers who shell out for an upgraded omakase membership — 4.25 Ethereum, or roughly $14,500 — there will also be a 14-seat sushi counter, which claims to serve fish flown in daily from Japan.

Peter Luger is opening in Las Vegas this year

Peter Luger is taking its popular strip steaks to the strip. According to a report from Eater Las Vegas this week, the venerable Brooklyn steakhouse will open a location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas later this year, its first domestic expansion outside of New York in its 135-year history. The small chain of steakhouses operates a location in Great Neck, New York, and opened another outpost in Tokyo last fall.

Place your orders at this new Filipino pop-up

A new food business specializing in Filipino cooking has been making the rounds in recent weeks, popping up at All Night Skate, Winona’s, and other Brooklyn restaurants. Now Patikim, run by Erika Costa, a former manager of shuttered Bushwick cafe Baby Skips, is serving her Filipino barbecue and other fare for delivery to Brooklyn and parts of Queens. Pre-orders for her set meals are open until midnight on January 14, or until they sell out. Delivery is on January 18.

25 cent martinis. Some terms and conditions apply.

You read that right. Earlier this week, Nick Anderer, the owner of Anton’s in the West Village, announced that his restaurant is bringing back its 25-cent cocktail special for the month of January, where full-sized martinis and Manhattans cost just a quarter during lunch hours from Wednesday to Friday. Espresso martinis aren’t included in the special, according to the post.