Former Employees of Caribbean Institution Gloria’s Open Their Own Restaurant

Former employees of Crown Heights institution, Gloria’s, have opened their own Caribbean restaurant just a few doors down called Gee’s, located at 770 Nostrand Avenue, near Sterling Place.

According to Brooklyn Reader, Gloria’s former manager of more than 22 years, Wayne Smith, was approached by an investor to continue the Trinidadian spot’s legacy, alongside other former employees who were out of work for a year. The restaurant will feature the same classics Gloria’s came to be known for such as rotis and curry goat.

Gloria’s, started by Trinidadian immigrant Gloria Wilson, was forced to shutter in 2020, after a tragic, decades-long legal battle over ownership of the building at 764 Nostrand Avenue, at Sterling Place. At the time, a representative for Legal Aid Society told Gothamist, they had “never seen a judgement so harsh.”

Things are looking bleak for Look by Plant Love House

The beloved Prospect Heights Thai restaurant has removed its address from its Instagram bio and posted a cryptic message that read “Ughhhh 2022 wasn’t an easy start for restaurants. We have closed some and opened some more then closed some more and prob will never open another one.” Look by Plant Love House tells Eater over Instagram DMs that while the team is still negotiating its lease termination, the restaurant’s lights are off indefinitely and the neighborhood favorite has no imminent plan to reopen.

Columbia University takes over Fairway’s massive 125th Street supermarket

In early 2020, Fairway Market filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, closing both its 125th Street, at 12th Avenue location, its 74th Street, at Broadway flagship, as well as more than a dozen other locations. Now, the Upper West Side Rag reports that Columbia University has purchased the vacant space at 125th Street. According to the Commercial Observer, the university paid $84 million in an all-cash deal for the 41,000-square-foot building, plus its parking lot and warehouse.

Community-first coffee shop Playground is raising funds to keep its doors open

Since opening in 2016, the Bed-Stuy coffee shop has put mutual aid at the forefront of its mission. Now, Playground is turning to its community for help. According to its Instagram post, with the omicron variant under way, Playground did not feel comfortable opening for indoor service and cannot survive on to-go coffee and merchandise alone to keep its doors open and support its staff. Donations to Playground’s GoFundMe can be made, here.