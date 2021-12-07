DoorDash Jumps Into NYC’s 15-Minute Grocery Delivery Fray

Food delivery behemoth DoorDash is joining a wave of startups like Buyk, Gorillas, and Jokr to launch 15-minute grocery delivery in NYC. Crain’s New York reports that the company has launched the new venture, called DashMart, this week, from a location in Chelsea and will hire actual employees, instead of relying solely on contractors. This is the first DashMart location to debut in the country, and expansion plans are already in the works with a “handful” of future NYC locations will follow in 2022, according to DoorDash’s head of policy.

DashMart is attempting to set itself apart from the competition in the space by tapping into its existing customer base who already use the app to buy goods like toilet paper and grocery items, according to Crain’s. The company also plans to stock DashMart with items from popular restaurants in the city, including Carbone’s line of pasta sauces and Roberta’s frozen pizzas.

The seemingly overnight influx of grocery delivery players has raised concerns among some in the city. Last month, local bodega owner and industry representative Francisco Marte voiced concerns that bodegas may be put out of business due to the slick competition, and called on NYC government officials to help fund technology efforts to compete with the startups.

Falafel favorite Taïm expands to Park Slope

The new location — opening today at 341 Seventh Avenue, between Ninth and 10th streets — marks the chain’s first outpost in Brooklyn, according to a representative for the restaurant.

Santacon charts its path through Manhattan

Bars including the Ainsworth in Chelsea and Doc Holliday’s in the East Village are among those participating in the event this year, which kicks off in Midtown at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming vomit-slicked festivities have spawned some backlash: a petition has been circulating to cancel Santacon this year, according to EV Grieve; and a family-friendly cocoa crawl called Elfcon, launched by a 10th grader, has been organized for the following day.

A Turkish and Nepalese pop-up to try

Celebrated chef Nasrin Rejali has collaborated with Rachana Rimal of Nepalese food business Rachana’s Delight for a joint pop-up featuring Turkish and Nepalese dishes including dolma, cheese pida, chicken patties, and lamb kibbeh. The dinner is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, at Pàn in Ridgewood. For those who can’t make it, Rejali is also hosting a Persian cooking class the following week, on December 15, also at Pàn.