A Greek-Cypriot Taverna in Astoria Shuts Down After 33 Years — and More Closings

Nearly two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. At least 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.

Among them are newer neighborhood spots like Jeepney and Hunky Dory, along with decades-old institutions including 21 Club, Fedora, and Frank’s Cocktail Lounge. Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures so far. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

December 3

Astoria: A beloved neighborhood Greek-Cypriot taverna is calling it quits after 33 years in Queens. According to the Greek Reporter, Zenon Taverna officially closed on Sunday, November 28. The publication reports that the restaurant, which first opened in 1988, was run by chef Stelios Papageorgiou, who came to the U.S. by way of Cyprus. Until its closure, the space was kept running by members of his family. The publication also details how the restaurant got involved with making meals for hospital workers during the pandemic.

East Village: According to EV Grieve, vegetarian Indian restaurant Ahimsa Garden, located at 265 East 10th Street, between Avenue A and First Avenue, is no more. But fear not: According to a post from the team on Instagram, the restaurant will reopen uptown at 204 East 38th Street, between Second and Third avenues, in early December.

Elmhurst: Kazuo Yoshida, the star chef behind Chinatown’s omakase hot spot Juku opened Yoshidaya by Kazuo in Elmhurst. The Japanese-style spot had a small-but-mighty menu with dishes like lobster Japanese pancakes, that helped land the restaurant on Eater’s Queens heat map. Yelp and Google have marked the restaurant as permanently closed and Yoshida no longer lists Yoshidaya by Kazuo in his Instagram bio. Eater made several calls and a person picking up the phone says Eim Khao Mun Kai, a popular Thai chicken and rice restaurant, has opened its second outlet in the space.

Flushing: A Korean spot, Monkey Noodle Bar, that also consistently made its way onto Eater’s Queens heat map, has allegedly shuttered. The restaurant was known for dishes such as kongguksu, a noodle soup with a cold soy bean milk broth. While Yelp lists the restaurant as “closed,” Google has yet to mark it as such. However, according to Eater contributor Caroline Shin, a new restaurant called Ktown has already taken over the space.

Harlem: Acclaimed Indian restaurant Chaiwali has called it quits. Chef Anita Trehan opened the restaurant back in 2015 inside of her home. She was met with local fanfare, even drawing praise from New York Times restaurant critic, Pete Wells. The last day of service is December 12.

Caroline Shin contributed reporting for the closures of Monkey Noodle Bar and Yoshidaya by Kazuo.