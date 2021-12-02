Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including Emmet’s on Grove, Mandalay Club, and Via Porta.

December 2

Bushwick: Brooklyn has a new Nashville-style hot chicken spot. Flo’s Hot Chicken features all white meat and includes add-ons like pineapple slaw and harissa mayo. If that’s not filling enough, there are sides like fried pickles and mac and cheese. 126 Wyckoff Avenue, near Stanhope Street

Bushwick: A new vegan jazz club (yes, you read that right) has debuted in NYC with the opening of Ornithology Jazz Club, which comes from Rie Yamaguchi-Borden and her spouse Mitchell Borden. According to Grub Street, Mitchell founded a ‘90s-era nightlife venue in the West Village called Smalls, and, later, the more well-known Fat Cat. The new club takes over the former queer-friendly CBD bar Bodeguita, which closed this summer, though many elements allegedly, per Grub Street, remain. 6 Suydam Street, near Broadway

East Village: A follow-up location for Cutlets Sandwich Co. has already risen in Manhattan, joining its Midtown West sibling. The deli spot is planning a third outpost to open in Williamsburg in 2022. 99 Third Avenue, at East 13th Street

East Village: A new bakery has blossomed on Seventh Street called 75 Degrees Cafe & Bakery. The spot serves sweets (such as an ube mousse cake in the shape of a bear) and coffee daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in service is currently only offered on weekends. 93 1/2 East Seventh Street, near First Avenue

Greenpoint: From the team behind Greenpoint spots Alameda and Troost comes El Pingüino. The newly-opened Spanish seafood spot specializes in conservas, also known as tinned fish, such as mussels en escabeche, octopus in Galician sauce, a spiced mackerel pate, and more. In addition, the menu includes tapas like boquerones in a tomato vinaigrette, a Jasper Hill Farms cheese plate, as well as several raw bar offerings. For drinks, there’s amari, wines, beers, and cocktails such as a shiso painkiller. 25 Greenpoint Avenue, near West Street

Greenwich Village: Emmett Burke, known for his Chicago-style deep dish joint on MacDougal Street, which first opened in 2013, is expanding with Emmett’s on Grove. The new restaurant will focus on Chicago’s thin, tavern-style pies in plain cheese, a make-your-own version, or the Hot Poppy (pepperoni, red onions, and jalapeños topped with a paprika ranch dressing). The restaurant will also serve meatballs, chicken parm, shrimp cocktail, pappardelle bolognese, and twice baked potatoes with bacon and sour cream, among other dishes. Also special to this location is the kitschy Grasshopper dessert cocktail. On Fridays, Emmett’s on Grove will host a Midwest-style fish fry. 39 Grove Street, near Bleecker Street

Greenwich Village: Marian’s is a new bistro from chef Christian Rowan (previously of Le Bernardin and Eleven Madison Park). Here you’ll find comforting dishes such as a roast chicken dinner ($35 for one or $68 for two) served with potato puree, or a striped sea bass entree with mushrooms and a caraway broth. 24 Greenwich Avenue, at West 10th Street

Nolita: Regina’s Grocery, a family-owned Italian general store and sandwich shop on Orchard Street, has expanded nearby with a new Mulberry Street location. 241 Mulberry Street, near Prince Street

Midtown West: Cafe China, a restaurant that helped put a new wave of Sichuan restaurants in New York on the map, has reopened in a new location after more than a year-long hiatus and a “copycat operation” that spawned during its closure. Now, the team is operating out of a sprawling three-floor building. 59 West 37th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Midtown West: Ragtrader, a bar from Mark Fox, now has a next door sibling: the Parlour Room. The new spot is housed in a former Garment District factory and specializes in 400 types of whiskey, some allegedly quite rare. 70 West 36th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Midtown West: In a similar vain to Thai Diner, a new Thai-leaning restaurant has opened with comfort dishes such as a crab curry mac and cheese and a mussel chowder. Random Access comes from Hand Hospitality, behind several hot Korean restaurants in the city. The new spot attempts to bring more exciting options to the area near Penn Station. 138 West 32nd Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues

Midtown West: Wolfnights, the fast casual wrap chain also known for having swings installed in its restaurants, has opened a fourth location. 40 West 55th Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues

Sunnyside: Chef Myo Moe, behind Burmese hit Rangoon in Crown Heights, has expanded to Queens. The new takeout-only restaurant is called Mandalay Club and is spicier and more meat-heavy than Rangoon. Moe operates Mandalay Club with co-owner Daniel Bendjy inside an NYC outpost of CloudKitchens, a ghost kitchen. 40-05 Skillman Avenue, near 41st Street

West Village: Last month, neighborhood mainstay L’Artusi debuted B’Artusi, a bar and restaurant down the street. Now, the team has rolled out an all-day cafe called Via Porta adjacent to B ‘Artusi. Here, you’ll find Italian-leaning pastries such as cacio e pepe scones and carrot cake muffins and breakfast items such as a porridge with lemon yogurt and an orange-fennel compote. On the sandwich side of the menu, there’s a chicken cutlet with pesto on a Parisi Bakery roll and a Sicilian tuna salad sandwich with orange slices, among others. A market zone of the space offers pasta sauce from L’Artusi for at-home cooking. 522 Hudson Street, between West 10th and Charles streets