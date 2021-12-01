All Milk Bar Wants for Christmas Is Mariah Carey

For its latest collaboration, dessert chain Milk Bar is collaborating with Mariah Carey for the holiday season. The songstress known for her award-winning Christmas album and jingle “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has teamed up with Christina Tosi’s dessert spot to launch a signature flavor, in honor of her new Irish Cream line, Black Irish.

The six-inch cake, according to AmNewYork, consists of “a double chocolate chip cake with cheesecake, gooey caramel, coffee milk crumble, and caramel frosting,” that serves 8 to 12 people, for $80. The limited-edition Mariah Carey collab cake is now available for purchase and ships nationwide. The new dessert drop is apart of Milk Bar’s newly-launched “Holiday Lab” in which the Christina Tosi-led dessert company is unveiling new, limited-run treats every Monday at 2 p.m. EST.

One of NYC’s best burgers is back

When the Parker New York Hotel (formerly the Parker Meridien) closed during the pandemic, the city lost one of its most beloved burger spots: Burger Joint. The speakeasy joint has quietly risen again since last month after the hotel reopened as the Thompson Central Park. According to Untapped New York, the new Burger Joint has retained its same decor, menu, and is still attempting to be clandestine, cloaked behind a velvet curtain.

New York is getting its first panettone festival

The airy Italian bread made with fruit and nuts, served as a dessert around the holidays, will get the honor of being the star of dish of a new food festival. The inaugural New York Panettone Festival will launch on December 9 and run at the Piazza in Long Island City, at 52-41 Center Boulevard, until Dec 12 (it will reopen again from December 16 to 19). Versions with dark chocolate and pear and caramel and pistachios will be available to sample. The event is free and does not require a ticket.

Bar None (of your business)

Bar None, a dive bar popular with college students and sports fans, has seemingly temporarily closed. EV Grieve reports that spot located at 98 Third Avenue, between East 12th and 13th streets, has been seized for allegedly not paying its taxes.