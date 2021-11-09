Delivery Apps Could Be Required to Cover Cost of Worker Accidents Under Proposed Bill

In the latest push to better regulate delivery apps in NYC, city lawmakers have proposed new legislation that would force apps like Grubhub and DoorDash to cover costs related to worker accidents while on the job. The New York Post reports that two local councilmembers are putting forth a bill that would require the apps to reimburse workers for job-related accident charges including medical bills and property damage.

The legislation would have far-reaching effects, as delivery workers frequently deal with costly accidents on the job. In a recent industry survey, 49 percent of workers reported being in an accident or crash, and 75 percent of those workers paid for medical care out of their own pocket. If the legislation passes, it will be the first law of its kind in the country, according to the Post.

Pete Wells — like everybody else — is captivated by Dame’s fish and chips

New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells went to downtown seafood hotspot Dame, and he liked it. The yellowfin tuna tartare, skewered squid and shishito peppers, and the grilled blowfish tails were among the highlights of the menu, according to the critic. And even though some of the main courses “don’t always feel fully realized,” Wells writes, the craggy, crispy, crowd-favorite fish and chips were there to save the day.

Wild Son opens in its new location

East Village daytime hangout Wild Son has completed its move one door down to 130 First Avenue, near St. Marks Place, EV Grieve reports. The breakfast and lunch spot is now open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flatiron sushi spot Maki Kosaka opens an omakase bar

Maki Kosaka, the more casual sushi spinoff from the Michelin-starred Kosaka team, is opening an eight-seat omakase bar in the restaurant starting Tuesday. Run by chef Sho Boo, Maki Omakase will offer a $150-per-person omakase menu that includes a range of temari sushi and Edomae-style nigiri sushi, according to a restaurant representative. The bar will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.