A Buzzy LA Brunch Spot Slides Into Manhattan With Griddled Pancakes — and More Openings

More than a year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a new breakfast taco destination, an anticipated bakery, and a buzzy new food court.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

November 11

Brooklyn Heights: Just a year after opening, Palestinian hit Ayat is already expanding with a sister restaurant called Albadawi. The new, full-service spot features many of the dishes available at Ayat, including its mansaf, with new additions like bamia (a tomato stew with okra and beef) and Palestinian-style pizzas with pistachio or shawarma. In addition to the original outpost in Bay Ridge, more locations of Ayat will also open in the coming months. 151 Atlantic Avenue, near Clinton Street

Chelsea: Manhattan has gained a new dim sum spot. Opening every day at 12 p.m., Hey Yuet offers classic Cantonese dishes like rice rolls and turnip cakes. 251 West 26th Street, near Eighth Avenue

Chelsea: The former Momofuku Nishi space is now Joy Love Club. The new restaurant combines Chinese and French flavors on a menu that includes a braised duck with caviar and a truffle beef dish with asparagus and pepper sauce. According to a representative for the restaurant, managing director Jasmine Wong has worked for Han Dynasty and Spicy Moon. 232 Eighth Avenue, near West 22nd Street

Cobble Hill: From the team behind the Italian-leaning Verde on Smith Street is a new neighborhood spot called Levant on Smith. The French restaurant has frog legs, French onion soup, moules mariniere, and more. 223 Smith Street, at Butler Street

East Village: East Village breakfast spot Wild Son has moved one door down. 130 First Avenue, near St. Marks Place

Flatiron: The first indoor restaurant to open at Eataly on its first floor since 2018 is the 70-seat Bar Milano, outfitted with its own negroni cart. It takes over the former Manzo space. 200 Fifth Avenue, at West 24th Street

Flatiron: Maki Kosaka, the more casual follow-up to the Michelin-starred Kosaka, has now launched an omakase counter inside of the restaurant called Maki Omakase. The menu, led by chef Sho Boo, runs $150 for an experience that includes temari sushi and Edomae-style nigiri sushi. 55 West 19th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Greenpoint: A new restaurant from alums of Ai Fiori, Bâtard, and Marc Forgione, has landed in North Brooklyn. Leroy’s focusses on seafood with a menu that runs the gamut from scallop crudo to chicken liver pate and honeynut squash. 195 Franklin Street, at Green Street

Hell’s Kitchen: After making an impression as a month-long summer pop-up in 2019, famed Italian panini maker All’Antico Vinaio has settled into a permanent location in Manhattan. Like in Florence, Italy — where the shop is known to draw winding, hours-long lines — the New York branch specializes in stuffed, square sandwiches served on the Tuscan flatbread known as schiacciata, meaning “smashed.” 729 Eighth Avenue, at West 46th Street

Hudson Square: New York’s latest seasonal American restaurant opens in Manhattan’s Arlo Hotel this week. Helmed by chef Carsten Johannsen, Lindens serves a wide-reaching menu of white clam pizza, pasta pomodoro, and Captain Crunch root beer floats. An extensive raw bar advertises oysters priced at $6 each. 231 Hudson Street, at Renwick Street

Lower East Side: A new LES spot called Sobak has opened its doors. According to the Infatuation, the restaurant only serves four items: bibimbap, unagi don, egg bap, and wagyu bowl (with limited wagyu portions available). 51b Canal Street, near Orchard Street

Midtown: KoBa — short for Korean barbecue — is the latest entrant in Manhattan’s ever-evolving fast-casual restaurant scene. The business, located in Midtown’s Bread Factory cafe, specializes in “fast, traditional, and not overly-priced” Korean fare, says owner Albert Pae. Here, that means bulgogi bowls, bibimbap, and ssambap sets mostly priced between $10 and $15. 470 Seventh Avenue, between West 35th and 36th streets

Nomad: There’s no reservations or menu at the newly opened Skirt Steak, its Instagram asserts. This restaurant from acclaimed chef Laurent Tourondel sells only wagyu skirt steak as its cut of meat with various sauces, endless fries, and a green salad prix fixe priced at $28, and that’s about it. Desserts and sides of seasonal vegetables cost extra. 835 Sixth Ave, at West 29th Street

Tribeca: Regional Greek cooking is the draw at the newly opened Marathi, a collaboration between chef Nicholas Poulmentis and restaurateur Andreas Koutsoudakis. The restaurant specializing in the cuisine of Crete — skillet-seared snails and pork with caramelized onions — is located in a space that formerly housed Tribeca’s Kitchen, also owned by Koutsoudakis. 200 Church Street, at Duane Street

Union Square: Fine dining institution Gotham Bar and Grill has rebooted again, after closing in March 2020, and is now simply referred to as Gotham. The kitchen is led by 10-year Gotham alum Ron Paprocki. 12 East 12th Street, near University Place

Upper West Side: Family-owned Mexican spot El Gallo Taqueria is opening its third location. At this new uptown venture, the team offers the same dishes they have at the original in Gravesend. Minerva de Torres and Herminio Torres Sr. opened the first operation over 20 years ago in Brooklyn. Now, the restaurant is helmed by their sons Alejandro and Herminio Torres. 502 Amsterdam Avenue, between West 84th and 85th streets

West Village: A new Italian spot with some Southern notes, Bird Dog comes from chef Brian Cartenuto. The menu includes mafaldine with pumpkin puree, catfish black-eyed pea gumbo, and meatloaf with broccoli and a cranberry mostarda. 525 Hudson Street, near Charles Street

West Village: Always-packed Los Angeles brunch spot Breakfast by Salt’s Cure has opened its first New York outpost. Originally, the restaurant opened in West Hollywood as a steakhouse but the breakfast program proved to be popular enough to stand on its own, leading to a second location in Santa Monica. Now, at the New York venture, you’ll find the breakfast spot’s signature griddle cakes, with flavors like banana nut and Pink Lady apple. 27 1/2 Morton Street, near Seventh Avenue South

Williamsburg: The team behind Roebling Sporting Club and the Bedford has opened a second location of Macchina (the first in Gramercy is temporarily closed), with shrimp scampi pizza, mozzarella curds, and chicken parm sliders on deck. Unique to the Brooklyn location is a cocktail menu filled with spritzes, led by Dianne Lowry, (an alum of the Aviary). The old warehouse space has plans to project Italian movies, as well. 110 Bedford Avenue, at North 11th Street

November 4

Astoria: The much-awaited brick-and-mortar from Christine Yen and Joe DeMato, who launched popular weekend pandemic-era bake sales while waiting to open, has finally fully debuted. Bench Flour Bakers will offer a rotating selection of pastries and breakfast sandwiches; bread loaves will only be available on the weekend. 43-18 25th Avenue, near 44th Street

Bay Ridge: Italian pasta spot Brooklyn Roots has popped up in a new Bay Ridge location after shuttering its Sunset Park restaurant in August. The gigantic, saucy plates of penne vodka and cheesy, crispy squares of fried mozzarella are still on the menu. 8620 Third Avenue, near 87th Street

Brooklyn Navy Yard: Small-batch Tex-Mex salsa company Jalapa Jar is opening a new production facility in the Navy Yards. In addition to selling its packaged goods, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during weekdays only, a full menu of breakfast tacos will be available. 141 Flushing Avenue, at Building 77

Chinatown: Neighborhood bakery 46 Mott launched a spinoff called 46 Mott Rookies in early October. The new spot focuses on barbecued skewers and claypot rice stuffed with fillings like dried pork and chicken, starting at $7 apiece. 42c Mott Street, near Bayard Street

East Village: The cream puff kings of Beard Papa’s have landed on St. Mark’s Place. The chain, that first started back in Japan in 1999, now has 400 locations in 15 countries, according to EV Grieve. 11 St. Mark’s Place, between Second and Third avenues

Financial District: Ubiquitous lunch bowl chain Sweetgreen is now open at this new location in the 3 World Trade Center building. 175 Greenwich Street, at Cortlandt Way

Gramercy: The Freehand Hotel is undergoing changes. Last month, Comodo took over the former Simon & The Whale space. Now, the hotel has opened two new nightlife venues: the Georgia Room and Bar Calico, spaces loosely inspired by the work of artist Georgia O’Keefe in the former site of Studio at the Freehand. The Georgia Room will be bigger than Bar Calico and will stay open ‘til late for dancing. The dual projects come from Matt Kliegman, Carlos Quirarte, and Matthew Charles, who between them pull experience from the Jane Hotel Ballroom, the Smile, Black Seed Bagels, and Ray’s Bar, among others. 23 Lexington Avenue, near East 23rd Street

Hell’s Kitchen: Cookie chain Insomnia Cookies has expanded its reach with a new uptown location, it’s 14th location across NYC. Like its other locations, you can get the sweets delivered to you even at 3 a.m on most days (delivery until 1 a.m. otherwise). 796 9th Ave New York, NY 10019

Lower East Side: The Market Line, already home to vendors like Mighties and Que Chevere, has gained a new restaurant. Gouie, from Yudai Kanayama and Keisuke Kasagi of hotspots Izakaya and Dr. Clark, will focus on sake and sushi, where eight pieces will run you around $30. 115 Delancey Street, at Essex Street

Lower East Side: After closing Pado in the East Village last year, co-owners Jee Young Kim and Bong Le Jo are striking out on their own again with modern Korean neighborhood spot 8282 on the Lower East Side. This time, they’re showcasing their own takes on a lesser-seen range of Korean fare, including a slightly dried, nutty-flavored yellow crocker fish and a perilla oil pasta dish made with angel hair noodles instead of buckwheat soba. “This is not the usual Korean barbecue and bibimbap,” Kim says. “They are all great but it is time to explore further horizons in Korean food and Korean culture.” 84 Stanton Street, between Orchard and Allen streets

Prospect Heights: Basketball season is underway and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center is outfitted with a number of food vendors for the occasion. Newcomers to the arena this year include Bushwick birria maker Nene’s Taqueria, a second outpost of Kelewele, and Williamsburg cheesesteak spot Fedoroff’s, among others. Major Food Group also opened the doors on an exclusive courtside lounge called Crown Club, but unlike the other vendors on this list, it’s only open to top-tier ticket holders. 620 Atlantic Avenue, at Flatbush Avenue

Upper East Side: Yet another location of Astoria-based gooey cookie chain Chip City has landed. The UES shop marks the ninth location of Chip City to open in NYC, and five more spots are in the works, according to the company’s website. 1543 Second Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets

Upper East Side: Butcher institution, Schaller & Weber has had success in recent years with its next-door restaurant Schaller’s Stube. Now Schaller’s Stube is opening a new, hidden restaurant in its backyard. The heated tent restaurant dubbed Hütte is inspired by Austrian ski lodges and will feature hearty dishes like venison goulash and cheese or chocolate fondue. 1652 Second Avenue, between 85th and 86th streets

Upper East Side: The Migrant Kitchen, known for its Middle Eastern-Latin dishes that center social good, is planting roots uptown. The new location on the Upper East Side is just the beginning of the restaurant’s expansion plan, with a larger, flagship location to open at Lincoln Center sometime in the coming months, that will focus on even more migrant cuisines from around the world. 1433 First Avenue, between East 74th and 75th streets

Williamsburg: EBBS Beer, brewed out of Queens’ Citifield, has gained its first taproom in North Brooklyn. The EBBS Taproom is also a collaboration with the team behind Fountain Hard Seltzer, so the bar also has flavored hard seltzers for sale as well. Snacks include tinned fish, bread from ACQ Bread Co., and more to nosh on. 182 North 8th Street, near Driggs Avenue