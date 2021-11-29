Cult-Favorite Grocer Trader Joe’s Lands on the Upper East Side

Cult-favorite grocer Trader Joe’s is rolling into the Upper East Side. AmNewYork reports that the chain is opening up a 20,000-square-foot storefront at 405 East 59th Street, near First Avenue, on December 2. The shop, located a few blocks from other area grocers, including Morton Williams and Whole Foods, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. This location marks Trader Joe’s ninth store in Manhattan and 12th store in NYC, according to amNewYork.

Old-school NYC hotels and bars attract new-school crowds

The New York Times reports that Bemelmans at the Carlyle Hotel, the decades-old UES establishment known for its frosty, upscale martinis, is one of several city dining institutions now hiring bouncers and juggling unexpected throngs of younger patrons. The pandemic may have spurred the revival: Young customers tell the Times that they are seeking out classic NYC experiences after watching so many places go under over the past two years.

What’s going on at Prune?

Chef Gabrielle Hamilton’s acclaimed East Village restaurant Prune has remained shuttered since March 2020. It hasn’t permanently closed — EVGrieve reports that Hamilton has been spotted inside the shop, and a source tells the publication that she signed a new 10-year lease on the space — but Hamilton hasn’t publicly disclosed any reopening plans yet, either. Earlier this year, Hamilton secured nearly $2 million in pandemic aid from the U.S.’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund for the closed restaurant.

A crowd-favorite taqueria expands

Bushwick hot spot Taqueria Al Pastor — known for slinging out flavorful tacos that Eater critic Robert Sietsema declared were on par, if not better than, Los Tacos No. 1 — has unveiled a new Downtown Brooklyn location at 119 Court Street, near State Street.

Let the holiday shopping season begin

After a one-year hiatus, welcome back, Union Square Holiday Market.