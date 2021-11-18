Manhattan’s ‘Secret’ Momofuku Restaurant Opens to the Public With Tabletop Grilling and Karaoke

After close to two years of guessing, we finally have an answer. The Momofuku restaurant located above Ssäm Bar at Pier 17 — formerly known as “that secret Momofuku restaurant with fancy beef” — will invite customers indoors on November 19 at long last. Called Upstairs at Ssäm Bar, the restaurant and bar will focus on tabletop grilling where chefs will cook pricey cuts of meat in front of diners. Details on the menu are still coming together, but a spokesperson tells Eater that pork shoulder, pork belly, ribeye, and other meats are on deck, intended to be grilled and wrapped in lettuce in the style of ssambap.

The 36-seat space is outfitted with leather banquettes and velvet chairs for the kind of upscale vibe the restaurant group has become known for in recent years — with some of the high-energy spirit from its earlier East Village days. Adjacent to the main dining room, there are two private rooms for karaoke, with seating for up to 10 people, where the restaurant’s full menu can be ordered.

Out with the old, in with the Ned

Will Guidara and Daniel Humm’s former Michelin-starred restaurant the NoMad in the NoMad Hotel announced its closure last week, and in its place, a members-only club called the Ned will open its doors next year. The venue, which comes from Membership Collective Group, the same team behind the exclusive Soho House, consists of a mix of private spaces and a public restaurant and bar. It’s the second location for the members-only club, which first launched in London in 2017.

One of the last Michelin-starred holdouts looks to reopen in December

Daniel, Le Coucou, and other fine dining restaurants have all mounted comebacks in recent weeks, following lengthy pandemic closures. Le Jardinier, in Midtown East, is the latest. The one-Michelin-starred restaurant from chef Alain Verzeroli looks to reopen in December after closing its doors almost two years ago, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Verzeroli will eventually reopen with a revamped food and beverage menu, though the focus will still be on seasonal produce for his a la carte, tasting, and lunchtime menus.

Peter Pan flies to Manhattan for the weekend

Greenpoint’s beloved Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop is headed to Manhattan this weekend as part of a one-day pop-up. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, the doughnut maker will operate out of Union Square’s music venue Irving Plaza with chocolate confetti and apple cider doughnuts.