Despite the Haters, NYC Is One Step Closer to a Permanent Outdoor Dining Plan

Permanent outdoor dining plans in NYC took a major step forward this week. The City Planning Commission — one of several branches of local government responsible for molding the city’s permanent outdoor dining program — signed off on an amendment that relaxes current NYC zoning laws in order to allow more restaurants the ability to set up outdoor dining patios, Crain’s New York reports.

Approval of the amendment is a boon for the city’s thousands of restaurants still struggling through the pandemic, according to trade group the NYC Hospitality Alliance. “Since its inception, Open Restaurants has saved more than 100,000 industry jobs and countless small businesses from financial collapse, and this yes vote is a critically important first step towards developing a sustainable future for this very popular program,” executive director Andrew Rigie said in a statement.

The proposed amendment was approved with a near-unanimous vote among the commission, according to Crain’s, despite strong opposition from some residents and local community boards who have voiced concerns over outdoor dining’s noise levels and sanitary conditions in their neighborhoods. The plan now heads to City Council, where there will be a public hearing and a vote on the program.

Breads Bakery heads uptown

Breads Bakery, home of one of the city’s best slices of babka, is opening up a spot on the Upper East Side in the former home of French bakery chain Maison Kayser. The bakery opens on Friday with several holiday items on deck, including sweet potato rolls and lemon ricotta pie.

H&H Bagels ventures into Penn Station

NYC bagel mainstay H&H Bagels is adding a new location at Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station, according to a restaurant representative. The upcoming spot, opening at the end of November, is the chain’s first fast-casual location with an assembly line for bagel sandwich construction.

Chef Daniel Humm closes his London restaurant Davies and Brooks

Apparently, Humm was trying to push a plants-only direction for the fine dining spot, but the hotel that housed the restaurant was not on board.