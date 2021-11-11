NYC’s Permanent Outdoor Dining Plan Meets More Local Resistance

Love them or hate them, outdoor dining patios are continuing to spark controversy among New Yorkers. Bushwick Daily reports that Bushwick’s community board has come out firmly against the prospect of permanent outdoor dining — a measure that Mayor Bill de Blasio supports, and the city is trying to implement — without vast changes to the way that the current program is run. Members of the board said that many issues still needed to be addressed, including sanitary problems and the lack of street parking space due to the patios. Bushwick’s community board also voted unanimously against an amendment to the program that would lift certain geographic restrictions on where patios can be located in NYC. Across the city, 29 of 51 community boards voted against the amendment, according to Bushwick Daily.

Outdoor dining has been a crucial lifeline for thousands of restaurants in the city throughout the pandemic — and it transformed otherwise dark streets into lively outdoor spaces over the past year — but the program has also spurred vocal opposition along the way. In addition to the community board woes, 22 NYC residents filed a lawsuit against the city in October attempting to shut down efforts to make outdoor dining permanent.

Dhamaka and Mighties join forces

One of the country’s best new restaurants collaborated with Essex Market neighbor and burger hot spot Mighties for a beefy new concoction that is not to be missed. Dhamaka’s Mighty Masala burger, slathered with mango chutney and a yogurt mint sauce, will be on sale at Mighties, located in LES food hall the Market Line, for Thursday and Friday only, from 12 p.m. until sold out.

Let the crab battle commence

Next month, head back to the Market Line on December 4 for Waroeng’s latest pop-up. In this edition, Moon Man’s Nigel Sielegar goes head-to-head with teen star chef and Momofuku alum Josh Reisner; and Soho’s the Tyger chef Daniel Le; to create dueling dungeness crab dishes. The diners will crown the winner of the competition. Tickets are $175 for 2 people.

Plan an east Bronx food crawl, stat

Incoming city councilmember Amanda Farías lets the Bronx Times in on her favorite restaurants in the east Bronx district that she has been elected to represent, including pizza stalwart Frank’s Pizza and a beloved Bengali food cart called Bengali Street Food.