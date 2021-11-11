 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NYC’s Permanent Outdoor Dining Plan Meets More Local Resistance

Plus, Dhamaka and Mighties team up for a juicy burger collab — and more intel

by Erika Adams
An outdoor, curbside patio with tables, chairs, and plastic dividers.
Outdoor dining in NYC.
Outdoor dining has been a crucial lifeline for thousands of restaurants in the city throughout the pandemic — and it transformed otherwise dark streets into lively outdoor spaces over the past year — but the program has also spurred vocal opposition along the way. In addition to the community board woes, 22 NYC residents filed a lawsuit against the city in October attempting to shut down efforts to make outdoor dining permanent.

Dhamaka and Mighties join forces

One of the country’s best new restaurants collaborated with Essex Market neighbor and burger hot spot Mighties for a beefy new concoction that is not to be missed. Dhamaka’s Mighty Masala burger, slathered with mango chutney and a yogurt mint sauce, will be on sale at Mighties, located in LES food hall the Market Line, for Thursday and Friday only, from 12 p.m. until sold out.

Let the crab battle commence

Next month, head back to the Market Line on December 4 for Waroeng’s latest pop-up. In this edition, Moon Man’s Nigel Sielegar goes head-to-head with teen star chef and Momofuku alum Josh Reisner; and Soho’s the Tyger chef Daniel Le; to create dueling dungeness crab dishes. The diners will crown the winner of the competition. Tickets are $175 for 2 people.

Plan an east Bronx food crawl, stat

Incoming city councilmember Amanda Farías lets the Bronx Times in on her favorite restaurants in the east Bronx district that she has been elected to represent, including pizza stalwart Frank’s Pizza and a beloved Bengali food cart called Bengali Street Food.

