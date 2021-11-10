Starbucks Employees at Three More Upstate New York Stores File for Historic Union Elections

Back in August, a group of 50 Starbucks employees across three stores in Buffalo, New York rallied to form a union — leading the charge to build the chain’s first unionized workforce among all of its stores nationwide. The organizing committee initially attempted to represent all 20 Starbucks locations in the Buffalo area, with interest at the time from 18 stores. Then, last month, the New York Times reported that Starbucks employees seeking to unionize felt that their efforts were already being undermined.

Now, employees of three more Buffalo-area locations, in addition to the first three that already signed on this summer, have filed for union elections. According to the Times, Starbucks workers are seeking to join Workers United and hold elections on November 30 for eligible employees — of which there are 31 to 41 at each outpost — at all three new locations.

Matter House is making more Manhattan moves

The restaurant group behind Estela, Cafe Altro Paradiso, and, more recently, hot spot Lodi, will run the food and beverage program at Nine Orchard, Bowery Boogie reports. The 116-room boutique hotel — located at 9 Orchard Street, at Canal Street — has been in the works for nearly a decade, in the former site of the Jarmulowsky Bank building. When it opens, Matter House will operate a restaurant, two bars, a lounge, and an events space. The project has drawn some opposition from the local community due to its potential late-night hours.

Lil’ Frankies is opening a grocery store

Frank Prisinzano, the restaurateur behind East Village Italian spots Lil’ Frankies, Frank, and Supper, is branching out into groceries. The new store, which will have a deli case for sandwiches and (maybe) gelato, is located at 21 First Avenue, between East First and East Second streets, according to EV Grieve. A 20-foot table will be installed for private catering opportunities. The Instagram account lists the grocery as slated to open this month.

Try this Indonesian food pop-up tonight

Kaki Lima, an Indonesian food pop-up, will take over the menu at Abigail’s Kitchen tonight, starting at 7 p.m., located at 85 MacDougal Street, near Bleecker Street. Chef Retno Pratiwi grew up in Jakarta, eventually launching her pop-up to intense fanfare at hot spots in Boston like Mamaleh’s. During the pandemic, Pratiwi moved her operation to New York and has since posted up at restaurants like Hunky Dory (R.I.P.) and Mad Tropical. Tonight’s menu will feature lambai (veggies with herbs, coconut cream, and lime), naniura (a fluke crudo with scallion oil), and bebek betutu (a roasted duck with galangal and shrimp paste), among others.