The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

November 8

Rotisserie chicken at El Gran Castillo de Jagua

I spent a lot of time in my home neighborhood this past week, eating my way across the sometimes-lackluster Prospect Heights in search of its best restaurants. On the recommendation of our friends at the Infatuation, I found myself standing toward the back of El Gran Castillo de Jagua, an unassuming Flatbush Avenue restaurant where lunch is as much a draw as the lunch crowd. Ogling steam trays of rotisserie chicken, a hipster to my left demanded another scoop of maduros; behind me, a woman shouted for a squeeze of lemon over her pernil, even though it wasn’t yet her turn. The employees pretended not to hear, but I listened, showering a portion of my takeout container — beans, yellow rice, extra plantains, and chicken ($9) — in lemon for a lunch that filled me up without weighing me down. 355 Flatbush Avenue, between Sterling and Park places, Prospect Heights — Luke Fortney, reporter

Taco al pastor at Antojitos Charly

We’ve been focusing our attention maybe too much on birria lately, considering that tacos al pastor are often even better and more apropos to the Pueblan immigrants who revitalized our Mexican food scene. The best I’ve had lately was from a cart parked right in front of Jackson Heights’s 74th Street subway and bus station. The tacos ($3 each, two for $5) are carved from a giant, red, downward-tapered vertical spit, and the pork is juicy and tasting of its pineapple marinade. In fact, shards of pineapple are tossed on top as the thing is assembled, also adding chopped onion and cilantro, taco guac (a thinner version made for squirting), and fiery salsa verde, which the taquera applies with a restrained hand unless you say otherwise. Roosevelt Avenue, between 74th and 75th Streets, Jackson Heights — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Schiacciata d’Uva at Sullivan Street Bakery

One of my favorite Sutton Saturday traditions is to drop by a local bakery to scarf down three slices of pizza and a pastry before taking a long bike ride up the Hudson. Often, that bakery is Sullivan Street in Hell’s Kitchen, whose tomato slices I’ve waxed poetic about in years past. But so it happens that during the fall, Jim Lahey’s fine institution sells an excellent schiacciata d’uva, an Italian classic typically made during that country’s annual vendage, or grape harvest. Staffers bake focaccia with plump crushed grapes and a scattering of anise seeds, resulting in a slice that’s feathery and burnished in some parts, and soft and eggy in other parts, especially where the fruit has spilled its sweet, fragrant pulp. The anise seeds, in turn, imbue everything with a pleasant licorice perfume. If only this was available throughout the year. 533 West 47th Street, near 11th Avenue, Hell’s Kitchen — Ryan Sutton, chief critic

Pu’erh tea-soaked rice with sea urchin at CheLi

I was late to the party to check out CheLi in the East Village after reading our senior critic Robert Sietsema’s first look earlier this year, but I fell for this Shanghainese restaurant the moment I walked in. The downtown location — which also received a glowing Times review last month — is often packed, so I made a point to check out the newly opened Flushing location for my second visit. It didn’t disappoint. Exhibit A: an eye-catching bowl of pu’erh tea-soaked rice topped with sea urchin ($16). There was nothing overpowering in this dish, even if it tasted like each grain of rice had been steeped with the fermented tea. My friend and I made sure each spoonful included some tea and a bite of uni or fish roe for a touch of salty ocean water. We would’ve ordered another serving if the other dishes, including a braised pork belly, weren’t so good. 133-42 39th Avenue, between Prince Street and College Point Boulevard, Flushing — Bao Ong, editor

Dan dan noodles at Cha Kee

Before stepping inside Cha Kee, I had already made up my mind that I needed to order the dan dan noodles— I’ve been thinking about it ever since a photo of the noodles ran at the top of our openings coverage — and it turned out to be the runaway hit of my meal there over the weekend. This bowl is full of fireworks: minced pork tossed in a tingly sesame sauce collide with ramen noodles and a softly poached Japanese onsen egg that we mixed into the dish at the table. Bathed in the yolk, the noodles turned rich and luscious, transforming into a worthy companion for the meaty bits of pork and mouth-numbing spicy sauce coating the bowl. 43 Mott Street, near Pell Street, Chinatown — Erika Adams, deputy editor

November 1

Lamb burger at Ethel & Annie Mae’s Soulfood Kitchen

Named after her mother and grandmother, Ethel & Annie Mae’s was founded by veteran chef Danielle Moore in Crown Heights earlier this year. Besides a specialty in baked goods like pineapple upside down cake and banana pudding, she defines soul food as broadly as possible (her slogan is, “We bring soul to food.”). Sure, there’s an ample fried chicken sandwich, fried porgy, and chicken wings with a number of glazes and sauces, but you’ll also find on the rotating menu Jamaican coconut rice and peas, and a New Orleans shrimp po’ boy. The dish that really caught my attention was a lamb burger with a thick sear on either side of the patty, decorated with leaf lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, and a garlicky yogurt sauce that spilled over the sides. The burger ($15) was served with skin-on steak fries to be dipped in a choice of sauces. 497 Albany Avenue, at Lefferts Avenue, Crown Heights — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Chicken and pork tamales at Grand Army Plaza

A single, exposed light bulb hangs from this Prospect Heights food cart, but most days it doesn’t get the chance to shine in the dark. Everything — tamales, empanadas, flan — sells out within a few hours, the cart’s owner tells me upon ordering. A few forkfuls of masa taught me why. The tamales, more cubic than I’m used to, were well-distributed with pulled chicken (right) and pork, kept moist with those meats’ red and green sauces ($3.50). Add a splash of fiery salsa verde, available in plastic cups upon request, and you’ll be wondering why you didn’t order more than two. The cart appears in front of Central Library, or thereabouts, around 1 p.m. on Sundays, and earlier on Saturdays to catch some of the crowds at the Prospect Park farmers market nearby. 10 Grand Army Plaza, or thereabouts, Prospect Heights — Luke Fortney, reporter

Kookoo at Masquerade

This week, I checked out a new cocktail bar called Masquerade in the former Trophy Bar space. The lively spot offers cocktails — using ingredients like orange blossom, saffron, and lavashak — as well as Persian bar snacks such as marinated olives with pomegranate molasses, mint, and crushed walnuts and a beet yogurt dip with rose petals. My favorite bite was the kookoo ($12) — the menu’s most hearty option — made with parsley, fenugreek, coriander, dill, garlic, turmeric, onion, pomegranate molasses, barbaries, walnut, and egg, which is kind of like a super herbaceous frittata. 351 Broadway, at Keap Street, Williamsburg — Emma Orlow, reporter

Cadillac Burger at P.J. Clarke’s

Before the pandemic, one of my favorite activities involved Citibiking over to a bar, grabbing a Cuban sandwich or a burger, and watching the big game. Naturally, COVID-19 put a crimp on hanging out inside drinking establishments for a few hours at a time, and one of the top places for doing all of this, P.J. Clarke’s at Lincoln Center, was temporarily closed for much of the past year. But the good news is that P.J.’s is back open, albeit with more limited operating hours, and the televisions are back on. And venue’s famed Cadillac burger and fries are still a fantastic combo. The burger is everything one might expect: melty cheese, salty bacon, and a juicy, medium-rare patty. The fries, in turn, are golden and crisp. I devoured everything on a recent Friday while watching the Braves and the Astros battle it out in the World Series, and I’ll likely be there again if it goes to a game seven. 44 West 63rd Street, at Columbus Avenue, Upper West Side — Ryan Sutton, chief critic

Sasso chicken liver mousse at Dagon

I was prepared to have a solid-yet-predictable meal at Dagon, the new-ish UWS Mediterranean spot owned in part by the guy behind middle-of-the-road Midtown spots like L’Express and Five Napkin Burger. And then we ordered the chicken liver mousse ($10). It was smooth and creamy — non-negotiable requirements for a chicken liver mousse — but what really set this apart was the date syrup pooled in the bottom of the serving bowl. Mixed together, the rich mousse became sweet in an unexpected, highly enjoyable way. We didn’t stop dipping bread into it until the bowl was clean. 2454 Broadway, at West 91st Street, Upper West Side — Erika Adams, deputy editor