A box of sushi next to rice, nori seaweed and chopsticks
The $800 Masa temaki box

Inside Masa’s $800 Takeout Sushi Box

The country’s most expensive restaurant is now offering delivery. Here’s what it looks like.

by Gary He
Photography by Gary He

What does an $800 sushi box look like? Chef Masayoshi Takayama — the head of three-Michelin-starred Masa, the most expensive restaurant in the country — launched such a box set last month, part of a delivery program due to the shutdown of his luxe restaurant in the Time Warner Center.

Masa takeout is not on Seamless, Caviar, or even the higher-end reservation system, Tock. There are only 20 boxes per week, each designed to feed four people, and orders are taken by email. There is a waiting list. I got on it, with the intention of owning the first professional stock photos of this historic takeout item.

Closed boxes on a wooden surface
All of the components of Masa takeout, minus the plastic bag.
Gary He/Eater

That an $800 sushi takeout box exists may be surprising, but it’s not completely illogical: Though unemployment is at its highest level since the Great Depression and COVID-19 is still disproportionately impacting poorer communities of color, the wealthy are reportedly getting wealthier during the crisis. It stands to reason that creating new ways for them to spend their money is in order.

But whether delivery sushi is worth the cost is another question. Takayama himself once told Eater that “every kind of dish is prepared and served right away” at his restaurants. Even 10 or 15 seconds, he asserted, would change the flavor profile of the food. Indeed, many of the city’s top sushi masters say that appreciating the craft requires eating the fish immediately.

A wax seal on a wooden box with the word “Masa” on it
A wax seal for a box that’s filled with toasted bread
Gary He/Eater
Ginger and wasabi in containers
Ginger, and wasabi in a plastic sauce container
Gary He/Eater
A box of four pieces of toasted bread next to sheets of nori
Four pieces of toasted bread and 25 small sheets of nori come with the kit
Gary He/Eater
A box of rice
Rice that can sit out on your kitchen counter for two days, according to Masa
Gary He/Eater

For the takeout box, which is delivered between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Masa’s director of brand strategy suggests that the “the fish is able to keep well in the fridge.” She adds that “the rice can stay outside the fridge for up to two days,” a timeline far longer than the FDA’s food safety guidelines.

And while service and ambience normally help justify the $1,300 price tag for a two-person dinner at Masa, the set involves a delivery worker rolling up in a Nissan Sentra and taking the box out of an Igloo cooler. Then, in lieu of a chef crafting each piece, customers must build the hand rolls themselves — without instructions provided by the Masa team. There is a sketch of the box of fish included, but the two vegetable compartments have their labels swapped.

A hand-drawn picture of the temaki box with labels
The sushi map
Gary He/Eater

Slices of kanpachi, toro, salmon, akami tuna, tai sea bream, and toro sashimi are packed into rows partitioned by strips of banana leaf. About 45 grams of uni sits on a bed of toro tartare. But the notable item here is the Osetra caviar, which is normally served in a tin on ice. Here, the 21 grams of caviar are transported directly atop a pile of ground-up fish for Masa’s signature dish, the toro caviar. Customers are advised to leave the box at room temperature for half an hour before consuming, which allows the caviar to bleed together with the toro. It creates a pungently fishy, sticky mess, and the resulting odor permeates to a large swath of the fish throughout the rest of the box, which is made of paper-thin wood.

Pieces of sashimi and tartare arranged in rows in the temaki box
A closeup of the fish. Clockwise from top left: kanpachi tartare, toro sashimi, kanpachi sashimi, toro uni, toro caviar, salmon tartare with ikura, akami tuna with spring onion, salmon sashimi, tai sea bream, and tuna sashimi.
Gary He/Eater

Customers have one opportunity with this box that they wouldn’t have at the restaurant: photos. Chef Masa famously prohibits photography of the dishes at his award-winning restaurant. As an Instagram flex, the sushi set delivers; the box, overflowing with its colorful pieces of raw fish organized into neat little rows, photographs quite nicely.

The takeout box speaks to a truth about how high-end sushi culture has gone for years now: Tiny omakase counters are now often filled with sushi bros, whose boasts suggest that the ability to buy the sushi matters more than the actual taste. And for those chasing the status symbol of Masa, perhaps $800 seems like a small price to pay.

A temaki hand roll
A hand roll produced from the $800 Masa takeout box, which did not include instructions
Gary He/Eater

