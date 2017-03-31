Where to Eat at Yankee Stadium, 2022 Edition

The 2022 baseball season is finally here, and Yankee Stadium has unveiled the changes it made during the off season. Fans can’t go wrong the tried-and-true garlic fries, but there are some notable newcomers this year, including the exciting addition of Marcus Sameulsson’s Streetbird. If visiting the stadium more for the food than the game, head to the field level, where there are the most options including City Winery and Mighty Quinn’s.
100 Sections/Field Level
City Winery: A chain that started in the West Village is serving burgers and wine. Section 105
Garlic Fries: Exactly what they sound like — this is a Yankee Stadium classic. Section 107, 205, and 331
Wings of New York: Wings plus variations on waffles with chicken (wings or tenders). Section 107
Jersey Mike’s: Philly cheesesteaks grilled to order. Section 107, 223, and314
Oatly: Dairy free vanilla and chocolate soft serve from one of the most popular oat milk brands out there today. Section 110, 205, 224, 318, and bleachers
Streetbird: Hot-and-spicy fried chicken and other dishes like chili cheese fries from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson makes this vendor the most notable newcomer at Yankee Stadium this season. Section 112
Yankee Stadium Grand Slam Shakes: Shakes like the Little Italy (a vanilla or chocolate milkshake dotted with mini cannolis) and Sunny Skies (a milkshake with rainbow layer cake) are sold in souvenir cups. Section 112, 125, and 324
King’s Hawaiian: Fluffy, sweet rolls are the base for new options like sweet-and-smokey chicken sandwiches and Korean bulgogi sliders. Section 115
Benihana: This Japanese chain known for its teppanyaki grills will roll out menu items including spicy tuna and salmon burritos. Section 127
Mighty Quinn’s: A barbecue favorite that got its start at Smorgasburg. Section 132
Bobby’s Burgers: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s American burger stand offers creative riffs like a nacho burger and even versions stuffed with potato chips. Section 132
Lobel’s: A classic steak sandwich is the Lobel’s calling card, but new items include a meatloaf burger. Section 134
Toyota Terrace: New York staples like chopped cheese and street corn.
Where to drink
Cocktails and craft beer: It’s not so easy to find a proper drink in a sports stadium, but here’s where to go — plus craft beer if Budweiser doesn’t hit the spot. Section 110
Budweiser: Domestic beer for a standard game-day experience. Section 110
Kosher, vegetarian/vegan, and gluten-free options
Kosher: Section 110
Vegetarian/vegan: Bareburger’s Impossible burger and avocado bites, plus Melissa’s fruit and salads and mozzarella sticks from Big Mozz. Sections 132, 121B, and 127
Gluten-free: Organic chicken with shoestring fries. Section 105
200 Sections/Main and Bleachers Levels
Sumo Dog: Chef Jeffrey Lunak worked for Masaharu Morimoto before opening a brick-and-mortar location in LA’s Koreatown that puts a spin on classic American hot dogs with a Asian ingredients like togarashi, wasabi furikake, and nori. Section 201
Nathan’s Famous: Now world-famous hot dogs and crinkle fries. Section 225
Where to drink
Blue Point Bleacher Bar: Beers exclusive to Yankee Stadium. Section 236
Budweiser: Domestic beer for a standard game-day experience. Sections 206 and 226
Cocktails: It’s not so easy to find a proper drink in a sports stadium, but here’s where to go. Sections 206 and 226
Kosher, vegetarian/vegan, and gluten-free options
Kosher: Sections 214A and 229
Vegetarian/vegan: Nachos “how you want” and churros. Sections 232 and 212, 237, and 227, respectively
