What’s New to Eat at Citi Field, Home of the Mets, 2022 Edition

The 2022 baseball season has arrived, which means the return of stadium food with it. In Citi Field, New York Mets fans will be fueled by plenty of old-school favorites — as well as some hot newcomers like Pig Beach. Beyond the food, the stadium has also upped its beverage game, partnering with Notorious Pink for its rosé options while also selling a range of local craft beers. Want to know where to eat and drink inside the stadium? Eater breaks down the newest menu options for baseball fans below.

Amazin’ Chicken Co: Chicken tenders and cheesy taters (with a trio of cheeses), truly a homegrown favorite. Field Level (Taste of the City)

Daruma: A variety of sushi, including salmon belly rolls and spicy crunchy tuna. Excelsior and Field levels

Fuku: A spicy chicken sandwich joins the Momouku-led fried chicken chain’s menu here. Delta and Field levels

Jacob’s Pickles: This Upper West Side favorite makes it debut with fried chicken biscuit sandwiches and fried pickles. Delta and Promenade levels

Lobster Shack: Classic lobster rolls with parsley aioli on split top bun. Section 104

Murray’s Mac & Cheese: One of NYC’s top sources for cheese joins for the first time with mac and cheese, of course, and variations on the favorite such as a Buffalo mac and cheese version. Promenade Level

Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House: A tomahawk carving station is introduced this season. Delta Level

Patsy’s Pizzera: A New York classic since 1933, Patsy’s offers favorite pies like the Original Cheese and pepperoni. Field Level (Taste of the City)

Pig Beach BBQ: In addition to the plethora of meat options, a new burger with a beef brisket and short blend is on the menu complemented by the “Bases Loaded” fries topped with pulled pork. Promenade Level

Shake Shack: The ShackBurger is on the menu, of course, but the Triple Play dessert’s baseball theme includes a cookies-and-cream shake. Field Level

Tacocina: Chicken tinga tacos are among the creative fillings at this mini chain of taco outlets. Field Level

Vegan City: Meatless Beyond burger patties and vegan nachos. Field Level (behind Section 105)

Related The Best Citi Field Eats Are Found Near the Cheap Seats

What’s available to drink

Empire State Craft: Local craft beers. Section 132

Jim Beam Bourbon Bar: Where to go for whiskey. Section 141

Cantina: Ginger lime margaritas, passion coladas, daiquiris, and sangria. Taste of the City