St. Patrick’s Day 2017 at McSorley’s: a Liveblog

Slainte.

St. Patrick’s Day at McSorley’s last year.
Big week, y’all: Time change, fake blizzard, and now St. Patrick’s Day. Hordes of city commuters plan to work from home to avoid the shamrock-clad masses; others are taking the day off to drink beers and otherwise revel in the madness. Some of those people will be at McSorley’s, an East Village institution that opens at 8 a.m. on the holiday, and so will Eater.

That’s right, Eater’s back with the time-honored St. Patrick’s Day liveblog. The festivities centered around March 17 — believed to be the day that Ireland’s patron saint died — are rooted in history, but some of the traditions have been co-opted into a reason for the Irish and non-Irish alike to wear green and get drunk. And McSorley’s, arguably, does that celebration better than any other bar in New York.

For a direct link to the live blog, head here.

Follow along, and do tweet questions, day-drinking tips, or anything else to our on-the-ground reporter at @soniachopra.

Foursquare

McSorley's Old Ale House

15 East 7th Street, Manhattan, NY 10003 (212) 473-9148 Visit Website

